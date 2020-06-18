Is it okay to kiss your pet dog? Here's what you should know

Kissing to show the love for pet dogs is common among dog parents. But there are certain things you should keep in mind. Read on to know more.

Are you a dog mom or dad and you share pooch smooch? A lot of pet owners and pets show their love for each other by kissing. No doubt that it is adorable as it is a common and natural expression of affection. But is it right and safe? Kissing your furry baby is OK as chances of contracting severe health issues are quite slim but awareness of what could be in your dog’s mouth is very important. Be aware of what he or she eats and what they are licking as their mouth can be full of bacteria and germs.

There is a common myth that dog saliva is cleaner than human saliva. One should note that there several thousands of bacteria in their mouth. As per Clark Fobian, DVM, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association's report on pets.webmd.com, before you kiss a dog or let your pet lick your face, you should know where their nose and mouth have been. He said, "Has it been inside a dead opossum on the side of the road, or the posterior of another dog, or in the litter box?”

You should also know that kissing your dog on his snout or the top of his head is not really safer than you think. For instance, if your dog has an infection in his ear, germs can end up over his body through scratching.

Can you make each other sick?

Both humans and dogs have a large number of varied bacteria. Most of them cannot make us sick, but some can. Parasites like hookworm, roundworm, and giardia can be passed from dog to human if they lick you. Salmonella, too, can be passed from you to your dog and vice versa. If you skip, then you should avoid it.

As per Brightside.me, John Oxford, professor of virology and bacteriology at Queen Mary University in London, revealed that a dog’s muzzle and mouth can carry several bacteria. “It is not just what is carried in saliva. Dogs spend half their life with their noses in nasty corners or hovering over dog droppings so their muzzles are full of bacteria, viruses, and germs of all sorts.”

Who should take extra care

If you are sick (have diabetes, HIV/AIDS, had an organ transplant, undergoing cancer treatment) or have weak immunity then you should completely avoid kissing. Even babies and toddlers are at risk for becoming ill as their immune systems are not fully developed.

Is your dog liking the kissing?

It is also important to know whether he or she likes getting kisses from you or not. If he does not want to be kissed he will show it via his behaviour like he will lean or look away, purse or lick his lips among others. So, look out for these signs when you try to kiss. We respect people when it comes to kissing, we should also respect dogs if they don't like it.

Bottomline

Learn where your dog has been before you kiss each other, learn whether your pet likes it or not and make sure to wash their hands thoroughly after coming into contact with them as well as their bodily fluids like their saliva and poop. Don't forget their regular veterinary care, deworm your dog and keep them away from scavenging.

ALSO READ: Pet Parenting: THESE ingredients should be avoided in your dog’s grooming products

Share your comment ×