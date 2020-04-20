It’s officially Taurus season and here’s how it will affect your zodiac sign

The Taurus season is here and here’s what it has in store for your zodiac sign. Find out

The bull of the zodiac signs, Taurus is feisty and indulgent. However, they are also super sensitive which is completely opposite to their whole ‘bull’ persona. They are indulgent in a way that they like to always make it a point to ‘self-care’.

Considering that it’s the chilled Taurus season and the Aries season is out, we can all relax a bit. Taurus’ can show us how soothing life can be while the Aries season made us all anxious. However, considering everything that is going on in the world, a little soothing is needed and this Taurus season is here to show us a new perspective. So, here’s how the season will affect your zodiac sign:

ARIES

Aries, it was your season and you suddenly feel Taurus has stolen it from you. Your bright shine was suddenly switched off in isolation and you feel you didn’t get a chance to show that off. But, it’s Taurus season now and considering how intelligent you are, you will definitely find a way to get through it.

TAURUS

Welcome buddy, it’s your season!

We know we are all isolated but considering that your birthday is just around the corner, you are still anticipating feeling special on your day. You do not like compromises but you definitely have come a long way in the past few months. If you are thinking of making a big decision, it’s probably the right time as everything is here aligned just for you.

GEMINI

Geminis, this might not be as good you thought it would be. You might remain frustrated and things might not work out the way you had planned. But, the good thing is there’s always going to be a tomorrow and the arrival of Taurus season means you are next!

CANCER

Considering how emotional you are, the Aries season was surely a rollercoaster that has finally ended. You are liking the way things have turned out and considering how everyone is locked in their houses, you’re liking the calmness and solace it brings.

LEO

You’ve been all around the place recently and Taurus is here to calm you down. You need to come back to earth and feel grounded as all the anxiousness was overwhelming you. Taurus season for you is going to be about redefining your roots and taking a step back to relax.

VIRGO

Virgo, it’s your fellow earth sign’s season, so you will find relief in the cosmic effect it brings along. This season is about forgiving and judging less. You has turned into a self-destructive machine during the Aries season and now it’s time to heal in peace. Taurus will also help you calm your wild nature and make the most of your season.

LIBRA

Libra, you have been stressed lately and that means those credit card swipes are increasing by the day. You become careless when you are stressed so, Taurus is here to save you from what you’ve become. It is time to take a few steps back and relax. Taking a few steps back does not mean you are losing, it means you are preparing for a long jump in the future. Welcome to the Taurus season, its time to relax!

SCORPIO

Aries season has taught you what you like. You now know what works for you and what doesn’t. It’s time to indulge in everything you like. Taurus season would like you to calm down that intense personality of yours and will encourage you to show your true self.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ve managed to keep your calm during the whole crisis and that is pretty commendable considering how your out-going personality is suffering. Taurus is going to bring you calm and work towards making your personality more zen.

CAPRICORN

There’s something about a crisis that brings the best in you and you’ve been doing great in the past season. Taurus will continue having a similar kind of effect on you while also ensuring that you do not lose your self in the process.

AQUARIUS

You’re coming out of great confusion that was the Aries season. You didn’t know where your life was headed and that brings a lot of self-doubts. But, Taurus is here so you’ll feel at ease and understand your options. You will emerge more confident than you were before.

PISCES

You are the most prepared for the Taurus season than any zodiac sign. You were very stressed and confused, and the Taurus season will bring the release that you were craving for. Things are starting to look a lot better for you in the upcoming season.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×