Is it safe to get a manicure amid COVID 19? Find out

Things have changed severely due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, wearing a mask, using sanitizer and washing hands frequently are the new normal steps of staying safe. Cough and sneezing are not considered to be minor viral symptoms. So, in this pandemic situation, is it safe enough to get a manicure done at a salon?

We know how the entire salon industry has been affected by the current situation. So, here are some tips to follow if you need to go to the parlour for having a manicure.

Things to remember before having a manicure:

Before going to the salon for the manicure, remember to check the following things:

If the salon is following current health guidelines.

Make a prior appointment so that you don’t need to wait.

Take your mask and hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching unnecessary things like magazines.

Don’t go to the salon’s washroom at all as everyone uses it.

Avoid having extra conversations with people in the salon.

You can also take eye protection and gloves if you want.

Try to go to the salon directly from your home and then get back home immediately after the manicure is done. It will minimise your exposure.

If you are buying any product from the parlour, then disinfect it properly before using it at home.

Make sure the salon is maintaining the social distancing norms.

What kind of safety measures salons are taking?

Salons also have responsibilities of their workers. So, they take certain safety measures like:

Not taking manicure and pedicure appointments for the same day.

Workers are wearing PPE and customers are required to wear mask before entering the parlour.

They also do temperature checks and keep hand sanitizers at the entrance.

