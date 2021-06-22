Jab We Met: Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

Jab We Met is a film that made us all fall in love with Geet’s talkativeness and Aditya’s shyness. Have a look at some of the characters of this film as zodiac signs.

Imitiaz Ali has always portrayed relatable and real characters in his films, be it in Tamasha, Love Aajkal or Rockstar. One such incredibly famous Imitiaz Ali film is Jab We Met. This film iconised the character of “Geet”. Geet is talkative, outgoing and an extrovert and is the exact opposite of Aditya.

Aditya Kashyap is reserved, sensitive and shy and doesn’t open up easily to people. We predicted the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, based on their personality quirks and qualities.

Aditya Kashyap

Aditya Kashyap is not the kind who would boast about his wealth or power. He is shy, quiet and introverted and doesn’t open up to Geet easily. The zodiac sign he most resembles is Scorpio. He is also highly observant and sensitive as he turns the world upside down to find Geet after she is ditched by Anshuman.

Geet

Geet is outgoing, social and bold. For her, nothing is impossible or impractical. She likes living life on the edge and doesn’t think too much about the consequences of her actions. She is also a little immature and childish as she doesn’t think twice before leaving her home for a guy. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Gemini.

Anshuman

Anshuman is confused. Initially, he doesn’t want Geet and ditches her after she leaves her family for him. But as the film progresses, he develops feelings for her and returns to marry her. He is indecisive, perplexed and highly egoistic and these qualities make him most similar to Aries-born people.

Roop

Initially, Roop isn’t too impressed with Aditya when Geet brings him home. But when she is convinced that Aditya is the man for her sister, her behaviour towards him changes drastically. The zodiac sign that she most resembles is Taurus. Just like a Taurean, she is hesitant, doubtful and insecure.

