Janmashtami 2020: 5 ideas to decorate your puja room to celebrate the birth of Krishna

Janmashtami, a popular Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is going to be celebrated on August 11, this year. So, here are some unique tips and ideas for the puja room decoration.

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. This day is celebrated with great fervour and grandeur in India that consists of worshipping of the lord, delicious prasad and vibrant colours and decorations.

Children are dressed as Krishna on this day and devotees flock to many temples to offer prayers to the god. Janmashtami 2020 will be celebrated on August 11. But this year, most of us would be celebrating this day at home, so, the puja room should be adorned. So, let’s find out some interesting ideas for Janmashtami pooja decoration.

Janmashtami 2020: Puja room décor tips and ideas:

Flowers

You can take different types of flowers like jasmine, marigold, tuberose and make garlands out of them to adorn the entire jhula of Krishna. These strings of flowers can also be used in other parts of your puja room for decoration. DIY options are also available to create artificial garlands.

Butter pots

Krishna is popularly known as the butter thief, so, it would be nice to decorate the room with butter pots. Hang colourful clay pots with threads on the walls.

Drapes and fairy lights

These work wonders for decoration. Have some colourful drapes and fairy lights to use for the decoration of the puja room. The lights can also be used around the swing to brighten the idol.

Decoration of flute

Flute or Bansuri is a prime part associated with Lord Krishna. So, you can decorate it also with sparkle, glitters, colours and mirrors.

Rangoli

Don’t forget to create rangoli at the entrance of the puja room and in front of the cradle to make it look vibrant.

