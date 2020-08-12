Janmashtami 2020: 5 Things Lord Krishna loves

Lord Krishna is known for his love for nature, beautiful things and Makhan. This Janmashtami, read on to know all about the things Bal Gopal loves.

One of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in all its fervour in India is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami. The auspicious festival commenced on August 11 with many people celebrating the festival today. On this day, many devotees observe fast, perform dances, sing devotional songs and enact dramas based on the life of Lord Krishna. They offer prayers and prasad in temples or at home.

Lord Krishna is the lord of compassion, love and tenderness. The mischievous God-child, the heartthrob of thousands of Gopis, the universal deity is worshipped all over the country. His tales of heroic acts, teasing fellow villagers, stealing Makhan from Handi are very popular. His love for Makhan and other things is also well known, which is why we have compiled a list of things Krishna loved that will help you learn about the Lord a little more.

On this Janmashtami, let’s look at things Lord Krishna loved.

Flute

The divine lover is often represented playing the flute, surrounded by adoring gopis. It is believed that Gopikas were drawn to the beautiful melody coming from Lord Krishna’s flute, His favourite musical instrument.

Mor Mukut

Lord Krishna is also known as “Mormukutdhari” because of the peacock feather the God wears in his crown. It is believed that the feather is a symbol of purity and rain, and it adds a tinge of beauty to His overall form.

Yellow Dhoti

While talking about Bal Gopal’s favourite things, we cannot forget his yellow or peeli dhoti, which is a part of His attire.

Makhan

Bal Gopal's stories of stealing Makhan from fellow village women are loved by all. He is lovingly addressed as Makhan chor, and white butter symbolises the purity of Krishna’s heart.

Cattle

The Lord was also called Gopala, which literally translates as “cow protector.” It is believed that the cows in the vicinity loved Gopala more than they loved their own cattle.

