Janmashtami 2020: 6 Best Lord Krishna stories for kids to cherish

Janmashtami is the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birthday. It’s a grand festival in India. If your child loves stories, here are some interesting stories of Krishna for your little ones.

Lord Krishna is one of the important deities in Hinduism. He is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the god of love, compassion and tenderness. Indians celebrate his birthday with great fervour and enthusiasm in the month of August which is known as Janmashtami. People worship the Krishna idol at home and also visit temples to offer prayers.

Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 11 this year. There are several fun stories associated with Lord Krishna and kids love to indulge in those. They also portray his courageous and kind nature. So, here are some interesting stories of Krishna that you can tell your kids on Janmashtami.

Stories of Krishna for kids:

Story of Putana

Kansa, Krishna’s uncle, knew that the eighth child of Devaki would be his slayer so he sends the Queen of demons, Putana, to kill Krishna. Putana disguises as a beautiful woman and finds him to kill with her poisoned breastmilk. As she finds and nurses him with the milk, Krishna kills her by sucking the life out of her breasts.

Krishna and Arishtasura

One day, Krishna was playing with his friends and an enormous bull enters Vrindavan and started attacking everyone. Krishna realised that he is demon Arishtasura sent by his uncle Kansa. So, he challenges the bull to fight and kills it. Then the soul leaves the body of the bull and bows to Krishna because he was cursed by Lord Brihaspati for not obeying his order.

Krishna’s dance on Kaaliya

A giant black serpent, Kaaliya, enters Vrindavan and poisons the river Yamuna making everyone’s lives miserable. Then Krishna decides to fight with him. He takes the weight of the entire world on him and jumps on Kaaliya’s head to dance. Eventually, Kaaliya starts to vomit blood and loses all his strength. When he is about to die, then his wives appear and pray to Krishna for mercy. Lord Krishna grants mercy to the serpent and then they leave the Yamuna river forever.

Krishna steals butter

Krishna was highly fond of butter and used to steal it from his home and neighbours. One day, his mother Yashoda was out of the home and Krishna gathered his friends to steal butter. His mother hung the pitcher high up on the roof. So, Krishna’s friends stood up, on each other’s shoulder to reach the pitcher for butter. But his mother came back and found his mischief and decided to punish him.

Krishna swallows the wildfire

One day, Krishna with his friends and cows went deep into the forest. They got so busy playing that they couldn’t notice a wildfire spreading rapidly. When they finally realised about it, they became scared of the fire. Then, Krishna told his friends to close their eyes and he swallowed the entire wildfire to protect everyone.

Krishna and the fruit seller

There was a fruit seller in Mathura who was keen to meet Krishna as she heard about him a lot. So, she came to Gokul and started selling fruits in the hope of meeting him. One day, she was passing by Krishna’s house and he got tempted by the fresh fruits. So, he asked the woman to give some fruits, but the woman said that he has to sit on her lap and call her mother to get the fruits. Krishna did the same and so the fruit seller gave everything that she had in her basket. While returning to home, she realised that her basket is filled with precious stones and jewels. But she threw all of them in the river as seeing Krishna was more valuable to her. Also Read: Janmashtami 2020 Special: 6 most famous Lord Krishna temples in India

