Janmashtami 2020: 7 Tips for dressing your kid as Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2020 is celebrated on August 11. On this day, many people like to dress their kids as Lord Krishna. If you are also planning to do the same, here are some tips to follow.
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 09:06 am
Janmashtami is a popular Hindu festival of India that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Devotees arrange pujas at their home on this day and also visit temples to offer prasad and prayers to the deity. Janmashtami is celebrated on August 11 this year.

Adorning the idol of Krishna with flowers and decorating his cradle is a prime part of this celebration. Many people like to dress their kids as little Krishna on this day as well. If you are also planning to do that, then here are some tips for you to dress your little one as Krishna.

How to dress your child as Lord Krishna?

1.Take either cotton or silk dhoti for your kid. It would be better if you get it in yellow colour. You can also make a dhoti out of a long dupatta or saree.

2.You need a crown or a mukut to adorn the head. There are several options available in the market, but try to opt for one with the good quality as your baby skin may get harmed.

3.Then comes the peacock feather, which is the most essential part to dress like Krishna. You can attach it with the crown. It is said that once Krishna danced with a peacock while playing one of his divine tunes with the help of his flute. 

4.Next important element is the flute. Krishna is also called Murlidhar, which means the one who loves the murli or flute. This should be kept in your kid’s hand.

5.You can also arrange for a small handi for your little one. Krishna loved Makhan. So, the handi would be a great addition.

6.Then complete the look with some necklace, anklets and bracelets because Krishna’s look is incomplete without jewellery.

7.For makeup, you just need to put the Tilak on the forehead as it has great spiritual significance, otherwise, any extra makeup is harmful to the little one.

