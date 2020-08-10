Janmashtami 2020: 8 Bollywood songs that capture the spirit of Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna songs have a variety of emotions. From the naughtiness of Bal Gopal in Gokul to his youthfulness in Raas Leela with Gopis, Bollywood has captured almost every essence of Lord Krishna. Today, we bring to you a list of 8 songs that are dedicated to Lord Krishna making the festival more melodious.

Janmashtami is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the effervescent king of hearts. To make this festive atmosphere even more joyous, people sing melodious songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Bollywood is loved by many as it brings out the vibrancy and diversity of our culture. Bollywood has a big assortment of songs that catches the spirit of every event and festivals of our country. So, this year, we bring to you a curated list of 8 songs from Bollywood songs that portray the various shades of Lord Krishna's nature.

1. Mohe Rang Do Lal – Bajirao Mastani

This song is a visual treat for all Deepika Padukone fans. This mesmerizing classical song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal starting the proceedings and Pandit Birju Maharaj joining in. Deepika learnt marvellous expressions and Kathak from Pandit Birju Maharaj, who also choreographed the song.



2. Go Govinda - Oh My God!

With the peppy and upbeat rhythm, this song would encourage you to show your best moves in the festive spirits. With Prabhudheva’s dance and Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahi Handi breaking, this was an iconic song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha.



3. Radhe Radhe - Dream Girl

Always digging deep for conceptual roles, Ayushmann Khurrana got into the shoes of Lord Krishna for this song. He tries to impresses his Radha (Nushrat Bharucha) in the peppy track composed and sung by Meet Bros.



4. Woh Kisna Hai – Kisna The Warrior Poet

This endearing song features Vivek Oberoi who is a Lord Krishna devotee and sings with all his heart to impress the Lord. The song is set against the backdrop of rural India where women and men perform in front of devotees, dressed as Radha and Krishna. The soulful track is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, S Shailja, Ismail Darbar and Ayesha Darbar.



5. Chandi Ki Daal Par – Hello Brother

This fun track with Salman Khan's perfect comic timing is a perfect Janmashtami song. Donning a white t-shirt and pink pants, Salman stole every second of the track. This catchy track is sung by Alka Yagnik and Salman Khan.



6. Radha – Student of the Year

This playful and peppy track is one of the coolest Radha-Krishna songs with desi beats. With fast music, this song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan.



7. Maiyya Yashoda – Hum Saath Saath Hain

Beautiful Karishma performed on this traditional song in a pretty orange lehenga as she narrates the naughty tales of Lord Krishna. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik.



8. Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

This song captures the Rasleela of Lord Krishna in Braj where he dances with the Gopi’s including Radha. Radha depicts her emotions through Asha Bhosle’s melodious voice and Lord Krishna’s calmness is depicted through Udit Narayan’s calm voice

