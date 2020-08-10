  1. Home
Janmashtami 2020: Date, significance, puja timing and why it is celebrated

Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It will be celebrated on August 11 this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the auspicious festival.
As you already know, the festive season is upon us and it is getting all of us excited. The time of the year when the lights get brighter, streets get busier and people become happier. After Rakhi, the country is gearing up to celebrate Janmashtami. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This day is celebrated in all its fervour across the nation. 

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, which will be celebrated on August 11 this year. Each year, a huge celebration is carried out. The auspicious day is celebrated by organizing Dahi Handi in many parts of the country. The largest celebration takes place in Mathura and Vrindavan, but all temples of Lord Krishna are decorated with flowers and more. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Janmashtami. 

Date and timing 

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11; some people will celebrate this special day on August 12 – and the preparation for the day has already started. The auspicious timings for prayers begin at 12:21 AM until 01:06 AM on August 12. 

History and Significance 

Lord Krishna was born on the eighth (Ashtami) day of the dark fortnight in the Bhadrapada months in Mathura. He was the eighth son of Devaki and Vasudeva. They were married with a lot of fanfare by Devaki’s brother and the evil king of Mathura, Kansa. However, it was predicted on the day of their wedding that their eighth son will be the cause of Kansa’s fall. 

As soon as he learned about the prophecy, he imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva in prison and killed six of their children. The seventh child’s fetus is believed to have magically transferred from Devaki’s womb to Princess Rohini’s. The night their eighth son was born, Vasudeva managed to travel all the way from Mathura to Vrindavan and gave the baby to Nand Baba and Yashoda. 

Vasudeva returned with a baby girl, who transformed into Goddess Durga as Kansa attempted to kill her. She warned him of his impending doom. 

Lord Krishna grew up in the care of Yashoda and Nand Baba in Vrindavan, where he was known as a mischievous child. The tales of his heroic acts, and amusing stories of stealing Makhan (butter) are very popular. Village women started storing butter at a height where Krishna wouldn’t be able to reach. However, Lord Krishna and his friends came up with an idea to make a human pyramid to extract the makhan from the handi (pot). This is the reason why Dahi Handi rituals are performed every year on Janmashtami. 

How is it celebrated? 

Many devotees observe ritualistic fast on Krishna Janmashtami. While some opt for a strict ‘nirjala’ fast, others go for a ‘phallar’ fast where you only consume fruits, milk and light sattvic food. Devotional songs are sung and his statues are bathed and decorated with new clothes and flowers, and the figurine is placed in a cradle. He is then worshipped and the devotees break their fast at midnight and share foods and sweets. 

Wishing you a Happy Janmashtami!  

Credits :hindustantimes, ndtv, getty

