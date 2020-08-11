Janmashtami 2020 Special: 6 most famous Lord Krishna temples in India

On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, here are the 6 most famous Lord Krishna temples in India.

Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, Janmashtami celebrations will commence August 11 onwards, with many people also expected to celebrate it the next day.

On this auspicious occasion, people perform dance and enact dramas based on the life of Lord Krishna. They also sing devotional songs and fast for the day. Here are the 6 most famous Lord Krishna temples in India.

1. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

The Banke Bihari Temple is one of the most famous in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh where Krishna spent his childhood days. The main idol in the temple shows Krishna in a Tribhanga stance. The idol given to Swami Haridas by Krishna and Radha themselves is behind the curtains most of the time because it is said that you may lose consciousness if you stare at it for too long.

2. Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura

The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is situated in Mathura, where the Lord was born. The temple was first built nearly 5,000 years ago by Vajra. The temple we see today was constructed only in 1965, but we can still visit the place where Krishna is said to have been born.

3. Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Built in 1638 CE, Guruvayur Temple is one of the most famous temples in South India. The temple is known for its stunning architecture and dress code. The temple also has several elephants who you can feed during the Aanayoottu ritual. The idol placed in the temple is a four-armed version of Krishna holding a pearl necklace and a holy garland.

4. Iskcon Temple, Vrindavan

ISKCON Temple is a famous Krishna-devoted temple, which is a significant attraction for all Krishna devotees. The temple has various idols signifying Lord Krishna and his life. Resonating with constant Krishna songs and Bhajans, the temple carries out regular rituals such as the Govardhan Pooja.

5. Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

Located in the middle of the serene city Dwarkadhish is said to have been commissioned by Vajra, the great grandson of Krishna. The main idol of the temple is carved out of beautiful black marble and the temple itself is built in the Chalukya style, using granite and soft limestone.

6. Balkrishna Temple, Karnataka

Balkrishna temple is known for its unique and beautiful architecture. Enlisted as a UNESCO world heritage site, the deity present in the temple is Lord Balakrishna, which is the infant form of Lord Krishna.

