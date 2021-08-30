Janmashtami 2021: 4 Bollywood songs based on Lord Krishna that you can play on loop to celebrate this day

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami with these Bollywood songs. Music is a saviour when it comes to getting into the festive spirit to celebrate the day with enthusiasm.

Bollywood doesn’t fall behind when it comes to finding inspiration for songs in multiple sources, there are songs for various occasions and festivals that you can find in several Bollywood movies. There’s a song for every mood and every emotion. Similarly, we have curated a list of Bollywood songs that you can play on loop to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmasthami is being celebrated today this year, on August 30, 2021. This day is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Here are 4 songs from Bollywood that are based on Lord Krishna to celebrate this day.

Mohe Rang Do Laal

The song is from the movie Bajirao Mastani and composed by Siddharth-Garima. It is a classical song with the voice of Shreya Ghoshal starring Deepika Padukone as she beautifully graces this song with poise.

Maiya Yashodha

From the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai, this Bollywood song is a hit for its catchy lyrics, music and Karishma Kapoor’s stunning dance routine with the voices of Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, and Anuradha Paudwal.

Radha Kaise Na Jale

A beautiful song from the movie Lagaan, it is a song that best portrays Lord Krishna and Radha’s story. Sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, it is a song you can dance to with your loving spouse on this day.

Wo Kisna Hai

This song pays tribute to Lord Krishna in a magnificent way. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it is a visual treat for the eyes and heavenly for the ears.

