Jeff Bezos buys one of the most expensive houses; 10 things you need to know about the mansion

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon apparently bought one of the most expensive mansions in the world. Here's everything you need to know about the house.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon is hitting the headlines as he apparently recently bought one of the expensive homes in the world. As per reports, the billionaire has purchased film producer David Geffen's home (historic Warner Estate) in Beverly Hills, California for a whopping USD 165 million. And with that deal, Bezos just bought the most expensive home ever sold in California. Yes, you read it right! Bezos and GF Lauren Sanchez's house-hunting was a super hot topic real-estate brokers in the USA.

As per reports, before settling down with this mansion, they apparently had toured Casa Encantada, 40,000-square-foot estate in Bel-Air. Reportedly, the asking price of the mansion is USD 225 million, making it the most expensive property right now in the USA. They also checked another Bel Air mansion and its cost was USD 88 million.

Want to what are the specifications of the Warner house looks like, not an issue, as we have all the deets right here.

Here's everything you need to know about one of the expensive homes in the world:

Name:

The legendary estate is also known as the Jack Warner Estate. The property is also described as a party palace.

Cost: USD 165 million

Area: More than 13,000 square foot and the mansion has been made as Georgian style.

Facilities:

The mansion has several terraces, gardens and three hothouses.

The mansion also includes guesthouses, a tennis court, swimming pool, and a nine-hole golf course.

It house also has a motor court which has its own service garage and gas pumps.

Special floor: The mansion includes a floor which was once owned by Napoleon.

Fun facts:

The home was originally designed in the 30s for Warner Bros. Studios' executive Jack Warner.

He has been searching for a new home for a year.

There were less than 10 properties up for sale which met Bezos' "needs".

Other properties owned by Jeff Bezos:

Aside from his recent buy, he owns two homes in Medina, Washington, a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas, 3 New York City apartments and a mansion in Washington D.C.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Just Jared

Read More