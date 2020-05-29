Ji Chang Wook VS Kim Jae Wook: Who has best chemistry with Park Min Young?

Park Min Young has done some amazing K-dramas over the years with some of the finest actors in the industry. Who do you think she has the best on-screen chemistry with?

If you’re an avid K-drama viewer, you would know that they produce some of the best romantic shows with incredibly talented actors. And with them have come some of the best love stories and some of our favourite couples. Couples that make us squeal with delight when the long-awaited sparks finally flew. They are the ones with the most undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Park Min Young is one actress who has the incredible talent of looking good with almost every one of her male co-stars. She is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the industry. Right from Sungkyunkwan Scandal to her latest I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice, she has had endearing chemistry with almost all her co-stars.

Who do you think Park Min Young has the best chemistry with: Ji Chang Wook or Kim Jae Wook?

Park Min Young and Ji Chang Wook in "Healer"

Park min Young plays Young Shin, a girl who dreams of being a reporter. The story focuses on a trio that includes an illegal night courier (Ji Chang Wook) with great fighting skills, a famous journalist (Yoo Ji Tae) and a tabloid reporter (Park Min Young). Together they try to uncover the truth of a decades-old incident that involved their family.

As the show progresses, the relationship between the characters of Park Min Young and Ji Chang Wook develops naturally and organically. They share fantastic chemistry and nothing between them looks forced. Beyond the swoon of their cute chemistry, there is a deeper bond that moves you and makes you curl up and smile constantly. From adorable phone conversations, rooftop kiss, crying in each other’s arms, the slow hand touch - what’s not to love about them.

Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook in "Her Private Life"

In this fun light-hearted romantic drama, we see Park Min Young play the role of a professional career woman who also happens to be a fangirl of a famous K-pop idol, Cha Shin An. But the show is all about the charming and passionate chemistry of the two leads.

There are several kissing scenes that sends butterflies to the stomach and makes you swoon over this couple. Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook share sparkling chemistry that doesn’t feel awkward at all. It all starts with a fake relationship that progresses to a real one. Their sweet yet passionate chemistry is off-the-roof, which is also evident in behind-the-scenes clips.

Honourable Mentions:

With Park Seo Joon in "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim."

With Lee Min Ho in "City Hunter."

Tell us in the comments section which actor you think Park Min Young has the best chemistry with.

