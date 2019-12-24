Christmas 2019: Jingle Bell Rock, All I Want for Christmas & more TOP songs to get you ready for celebrations

Christmas 2019 Songs:Check out the ultimate holiday playlist to listen to this Christmas Eve to get into the mood!

Need some hype up for the holiday season? Want to jam on some songs while putting up your Christmas tree or deck the halls? A number of musicians have come up with some of the most epic Christmas tracks that will get you in the mood for the holiday season full of lights, candy and merry making. Be it Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney or even Mariah Carey's ultimate song, here are ALL the songs that will get you into the mood!

1. Michael Buble - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

From the album Christmas, start the day by listening to this iconic song to get into the mood.

2. Queen - Thank God it's Christmas

A soothing song to end the year with, for those who are truly happy that the year is coming to an end and Christmas is finally here!

3. Mariah Carey - All I want for Christmas is you

Planning to spend Christmas with that special someone? Nothing like this iconic song to listen to while you cuddle beneath the sheets and listen to the cult favourite song.

4. Justin Bieber - Kiss me under the Mistletoe

For all those millennials who think Christmas is incomplete without a touch of new songs in the list, Bieber's song truly deserves a spot on here for the soothing tones and the meaningful lyrics of it!

5. Frank Sinatra - Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

This jazzy holiday song will lift your spirits even if it is not snowing and get you into the mood of celebrations.

6. Ella Fitzgerald - Jingle Bells

No Christmas is complete without the iconic Jingle Bells song that everybody knows the lyrics to. Perfect for house parties, caroling, or even just sitting at home and listening to!

7. Jose Feliciano - Feliz Navidad

This upbeat song has lyrics that are easy to remember in both English and Spanish, making it one of the most popular bilingual songs out there!

8. WHAM - Last Christmas

Released back in 1984, this song is one of the most iconic sad songs but is also extremely popular because of its Christmas twist!

9. Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock

An evergreen Christmas song, this song even found its way into pop culture through the iconic film Mean Girls! The perfect song to listen to as you sip on hot chocolate or mulled wine!

Which of them is your favourite? Do you have more to add to the list? Comment below and let us know!

Credits :youtube

Read More