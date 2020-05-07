Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé of the K pop band Blackpink are compatible with THESE zodiac signs

Hello there, Blinks! Read to know what astrology says about each member of Blackpink and which zodiac sign they are most compatible with.

Today we are talking about the talented 4-member girl group Blackpink. For the unversed, they debuted in 2016 and has been winning millions of hearts ever since. Within a short span of time, they have been able to take over the world, which makes heir journey nothing short of inspiring. The talented group has made a mark all over the world and have broken several records. They are the first female K-pop act on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts. Stepping past language barriers to play global stages, they are also the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. They have more than 35.1 million subscribers on YouTube. Apart from being so talented, the members are extremely funny and have great personalities. It is incredible to see the journey of this band unfold and the ladies showing no signs of letting the momentum slow them down.

Their fun and catchy music, power-packed performances and incredible persona are some of the reasons why their fans love them so much. The love of the blinks is justified for the group consisting of the four dynamic members: Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie. And why not? They are one of the most successful girl groups in the world right now. The group’s captivating synth-pop beats and awesome music made them hugely popular around the world. With so much love in the hearts of the blinks, it seems only natural to learn more about the four amazing girls of the band. If you are wondering what their zodiac signs say about them and who they are the most compatible with. Look no further!

Here is each Blackpink member’s zodiac sign and who they are compatible with, according to astrology.

Jisoo and Jennie

Jisoo and Jennie, both share the same sign Capricorn. Jisoo was born on January 3, 1995, and Jennie in the same year on January 16. Capricorns are ambitious, practical and have an excellent sense of social responsibility. They can be extra sensitive sometimes and they might put themselves under enormous pressure to perform the best. However, they can be controlling sometimes but they manage everything very diligently.

Compatibility – Capricorns are the most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces. They are the least compatible with Aries and Libra. However, exceptions are always there, like Lisa who happens to be an Aries.

Rosé

She was born on February 11, 1997, which makes her an Aquarius. Aquarians are rebellious, spontaneous and extremely confident. But they take their time to open up to their surroundings, and once they do, they are a treat to hang out with. They are also very analytical yet easygoing people who like to take chances and flow in their own rhythm. They are also humanitarians by nature, who like to take care of the people around them.

Compatibility – They are the least compatible with Taurus and Scorpio. Aquarians are the most compatible with Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius. But wait, no one in Blackpink was born under these signs. Maybe the stars aren’t always right!

Lisa

Born on March 27, 1997, Lisa is born under the fire sign, Aries. People born under this sign are energetic and outgoing. They are good at getting things done and are very headstrong. Aries are passionate about what they do. They are self-disciplined and they have an acute need for love and affection.

Compatibility – According to astrology, Lisa is the most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius (Rosé). Aries is the least compatible with Cancer and Capricorn, but true friendship can overcome any personality differences. Lisa’s friendship with Jisoo and Jennie is proof!

Do you agree with what the stars have to say about the members of Blackpink? Let us know in the comments section below.

