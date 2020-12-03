John Abraham is making a wave in the industry; How strong are his stars?

John Abraham has given a bunch of hit films along with being an efficient film producer. So, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts the effects of astrological stars on his career.

There is a long list of actors who kicked off their career as models, but unlike most of them, John Abraham managed to have a successful run in the Indian film industry as well. He has given a number of hit films and also proved himself as an efficient producer with the film Vicky Donor.

So, how strong are his stars at present and how is the road ahead for the model-turned-actor-turned- producer? Based on the astrological calculations and Johns face reading, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, astrologer and face reader, made some predictions about how his future will be in the industry.

Astrological calculations of John Abraham:

As per the findings, John’s success can be attributed to his relentless efforts. The stars have been quite favourable for him till recent past, but the same cannot be said for the present and the immediate future, at least till 2023. And possibly this is the reason why despite all his efforts he is not destined to make it to the league of top Bollywood actors. He is not likely to click much as a solo actor and as a matter of fact, not many filmmakers are too keen on casting him as a solo hero. He can, however, have a long run in films starring multiple actors.

He may produce smart films with the right script and also act in the same. Also, he should take cues from the likes of Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to try OTT platforms. Featuring in streaming originals will ensure his success as an actor. The best part is that John is very selective about the roles and films he takes up, and he should continue to be judicious in this regard. In 2021, the actor is likely to have two releases.

Also Read: 5 Pairs of Zodiac Signs who are incompatible with each other and completely poles apart

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×