100 Funny jokes for kids to make the whole family laugh

Best jokes for kids 5+ years old

We could all use a little laughter right now, which is why Red Nose Day is inviting everyone to join the Joke-Ha-Thon! Families across the country are invited to share their best jokes to raise money to support children in need, especially those impacted by COVID-19.

To get involved, all you need to do is donate, pick your favorite jokes for kids, and share a video on social media. Then tag someone and challenge them to do the same! It's a simple way to give back and have a little fun. Even though we're all at home, we can still come together to help children living in poverty. You're Going to Need Some Jokes for Kids

Behold The Jokes for Kids in English!

Q: Why did the cell phone get glasses?

A: Because she lost all her contacts.

Q: How did the mobile phone propose to his girlfriend?

A: He gave her a ring.

Q: What’s the most popular video game at the bread bakery?

A: Knead for Speed.

Q: Why is Santa good at karate?

A: He has a black belt.

Q: Where do werewolves buy Christmas gifts?

A: Beast Buy.

Q: What did the snowflake say to the road?

A: Let’s stick together.

Q: Why did the turkey join a band?

A: So he could use his drumsticks.

Q: What’s a math teacher’s favorite winter sport?

A: Figure skating.

Q: What’s a firefly’s favorite dance?

A: The glitterbug.

Q: Why are eyeshadow, lipstick, and mascara never mad at each other?

A: Because they always make-up

Q: Where do roses sleep at night?

A: In their flowerbed

Q: Why was the show bad at gymnastics?

A: She was a flip-flop

Q: What should you wear to a tea party?

A: A t-shirt

Q: What’s rain’s favorite accessory?

A: A rainbow

Q: Where does a sink go dancing?

A: The Dish-co

Q: What’s a princess’ favorite time?

A: Knight time.

Q: Why did the Genie get mad?

A: Because he was rubbed the wrong way.

Q: What’s a ballerina’s favorite type of bread?

A: A bun.

Q: What kind of dance was the frog prince best at?

A: Hip hop.

Q: What do bunnies like to do at the mall?

A: Shop ‘til they hop.

Q. How did the beauty school student do on her manicure test?

A: She nailed it.

Q: What is corn’s favorite music?

A: Pop.

Q: Why can’t Monday lift Saturday?

A: It’s a weak day.

Q: Why was the politician out of breath?

A: He was running for office.

Q: What is a soccer player’s favorite chemical element?

A: Goooooooooooold!

Q: Why did the fastest cat in class get kicked out of school?

A: He was a cheetah.

Q: Which state has the greatest number of jokes?

A: Pennsylvania.

Q: Where is the best place to sit when a submarine is diving?

A: Inside.

Q: Why did the lawyer show up in court in his underwear?

A: He forgot his lawsuit.

Q: Why was the teenager no longer allowed online without a license?

A: He crashed the computer

Q: What’s a ball that you don’t throw, shoot, eat, spit, bounce, or catch?

A: An eyeball.

Q: What do turtles, eggs, and beaches all have?

A: Shells.

Q: What time of year do people get injured the most?

A: In the fall.

Q: Why did the quarterback take the hardest classes?

A: Because he knew he would pass.

Q: Why did the musician throw away her table?

A: Because it was flat.

Q: Why didn’t the farmer's son study medicine?

A: Because he wanted to go into a different field?

Q: What is the math teacher’s favorite dessert?

A: Pi

Q: Why was the princess in the emergency room?

A: Because she broke her crown.

Q: Why is Peter Pan flying all the time?

A: He Neverlands!

Q: Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?”

A: Because every play has a cast.

Q: Did you hear about the claustrophobic astronaut?

A: He just needed a little space.

Q: Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

A: Because they make everything up.

Q: What does a nosy pepper do?

A: Gets jalapeno business!

Q: How do you keep a bagel from getting away?

A: Put lox on it.

Q: What do you call a pony with a cough?

A: A little horse.

Q: What did one hat say to the other?

A: You wait here. I’ll go on ahead.

Q: What did the shark say when he ate the clownfish?

A: This tastes a little funny.

Q: Why did the frog take the bus to work today?

A: His car got toad away.

Q: What is an astronaut’s favorite part of a computer?

A: The space bar.

Q: Did you hear about the two people who stole a calendar?

A: They each got six months.

Q: How do poets say hello?

A: Hey, haven’t we metaphor?

Q: Why did Oreo go to the dentist?

A: Because he lost his filling.

Q: Why do bees have sticky hair?

A: Because they use honeycombs

Q: Why aren’t koalas actual bears?

A: They don’t meet koalafications.

Q: How do you throw a space party?

A: You planet.

Q: Why did it get so hot in the baseball stadium after the game?

A: All of the fans left.

Q: What do you call a train carrying bubblegum?

A: A chew-chew train.

Q: What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work?

A: A can’t opener.

Q: Did you hear about the guy who invented the knock-knock joke?

A: He won the “no-bell” prize

Q: What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet?

A: Supplies!

Q: What did the buffalo say when his son left?

A: Bison!

Q: Have you heard the rumor about butter?

A: Nevermind, I shouldn’t be spreading it.

Q: What did the DNA say to the other DNA?

A: Do these genes make me look fat?

Q: What does a spider’s bride wear?

A: A webbing dress.

Q: What did one firefly say to the other?

A: You glow, girl!

Q: Where do you learn to make banana splits?

A: At sundae school.

Q: What did the tree say to the wind?

A: Leaf me alone!

What kind of shoes do all spies wear?

A: Sneak-ers.

Q: Why was the math book sad?

A: Because it had so many problems

Q: Why did the computer do to the doctor?

A: It had a virus.

Q: What are the strongest days of the week?

A: Saturday and Sunday. The rest are weak days.

Q: Which letter of the alphabet has the most water?

A: The “C”!

Q: What gets wet while it’s drying?

A: A towel.

Q: Why can’t your head be 12 inches long?

A: Because then it would be a foot.

Q: What is fast, loud, and crunchy?

A: A rocket chip.

Q: What did one plate say to the other plate?

A: Dinner is on me.

Q: Why did the student eat his homework?

A: Because the teacher told him it was a piece of cake.

Q: How do you stop an astronaut’s baby from crying?

A: You rocket.

Q: What is a witch’s favorite subject in school?

A: Spelling.

Q: Why was 6 afraid of 7?

A: Because 7, 8, 9

Q: When does a joke become a “dad” joke?

A: When the punchline is a parent.

Q: What do you call a duck that gets all the A’s?

A: A wise quacker.

Q: What kind of water cannot freeze?

A: Hot water

Q: What kind of tree fits in your hand?

A: A palm tree

Q: What’s worse than raining cats and dogs?

A: Hailing taxis!

Q: How much does it cost a pirate to get his ears pierced?

A: About a buck an ear.

Q: What animal is always at a baseball game?

A: A bat.

Q: What falls in winter but never gets hurt?

A: Snow.

Q: What building in New York has the most stories?

A: The public library.

Q: How does the moon cut his hair?

A: Eclipse it.

Q: How does a scientist freshen their breath?

A: With experi-mints!

Q: What happens when the clock strikes 13?

A: Time to get a new clock

Q: How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?

A: Ten-tickles

Q: What musical instrument is found in the bathroom?

A: A tuba toothpaste

Q: Where do pencils go on vacation?

A: Pencil-vania

Q: Why did Johnny throw the clock out of the window?

A: Because he wanted to see time fly

Q: What do you call a fish without an eye?

A: A fsh.

Q: What does bread do on vacation?

A: Loaf around.

Q: Can February March?

A: No, but April May.

Q: What kind of vegetable is angry?

A: A steamed carrot!

Q: Where do rocks like to sleep?

A: Bedrock!

Q: What time is it when the clock strikes 13?

A: Time to get a new clock.

Q: What is a computer’s favorite snack?

A: Computer chips

Q: Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert?

A: Because she was stuffed.

Q: What do cakes and baseball teams have in common?

A: They both need a good batter.

Q: How do squids get to school?

A: They take an octobus.

Q: Why did the girl put her cake in the freezer?

A: She wanted to ice it.

Q: Why couldn’t the pony sing a lullaby?

A: She was a little horse.

Q: Why are cats good at video games?

A: Because they have nine lives.

Q: Why is Cinderella so bad at soccer?

A: Because she always runs away from the ball!

Q: What’s a banana peel’s favorite type of shoe?

A: Slippers.

Q: Where do polar bears keep their money?

A: In a snowbank.

Q: Why was the broom late for school?

A: It overswept.

Q: What has hundreds of ears but cannot hear a thing?

A: A cornfield.

Q: How do you fix a damaged jack-o-lantern?

A: You use a pumpkin patch.

Q: What genre of music does a mummy like the best?

A: Wrap.

Q: Why are ghosts, bad liars?

A: Because you can see right through them.

Q: Why are skeletons so calm?

A: Because nothing gets under their skin.

Q: What creature is smarter than a talking parrot?

A: A spelling bee.

Q: Where do hamburgers go to dance?

A: They go to the meatball.

Q: How do you know when the moon has had enough to eat?

A: When it’s full!

Q: What's a snake's favorite subject?

A: Hissssstory.

Q: Why did the dog do so well in school?

A: Because he was the teacher’s pet!

Q: How does the ocean say hello?

A: It waves.

Q: What’s the most detailed-oriented ocean?

A: The Pacific

Q: What kind of drink can be bitter and sweet?

A: Reali-tea

Q: Why did the man fall down the well?

A: Because he couldn’t see that well.

Q: What did the flowers do when the bride walked down the aisle?

A: They rose.

Q: How do you row a canoe filled with puppies?

A: Bring out the doggy paddle.

Q: What kind of music do chiropractor’s like?

A: Hip pop

Q: Why did the kid cross the playground?

A: To get to the other slide.

Q. Knock knock. Who’s there?

A: Olive. Olive who? Olive YOU!

Q: What do you call a little legume?

A: Tinybean.

Q: Why did the police play baseball?

A: He wanted to get a catch! —Yuna, age 8

Q: What did the microwave say to the other microwave?

A: Is it just me? Or is it really hot in here? —Yuna, age 8

Q: Knock knock. Who’s there?

A: Interrupting pirate. Interrupting pir—yarrrrrr!

Q: What is brown, hairy, and wears sunglasses?

A: A cool coconut.

Q: Two pickles fell out of a jar onto the floor. What did one say to the other?

A: Dill with it.

Q: What do you call a fake noodle?

A: An impasta!

So what are your favorite jokes for kids? Let us know!

