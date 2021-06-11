June 2021 Numerology Prediction: Check out what’s in store for you for this month

The famous numerologist, Sanjay B Jumaani introduces Numerology which helps us to predict the future and what is in store for the month of June based on your birthdate number!

Sanjay B Jumaani is here to share with us our June predictions and what we need to look out for based on the birthdate number. It helps to connect with our inner selves and get to know more about what’s in store in the near future.

Based on these predictions, one can reconnect, be mindful and try to prepare to overcome few obstacles. So, without further ado, let us find out what these numbers say about you.

Number 1 - (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th of any month)

If it’s not Number 1, it’s not the beginning. Even though ‘1’ marks the start of something new, it also resonates with waves of change and revolution. It’s time to buckle up and take off. You could undertake a task or mend issues that require your attention. Your ruler and guiding force, the Sun, even after appearing in the morning, takes its own time and starts actually heating up by noon. Owing to that logic, Number 1’s too, like the Sun, take time to warm up. As the first half of the year has almost come to a climax, this month shall thus be characterized as the juncture of change. To sum it up, you may reap the benefits of the seeds sown in the first half of 2021, hereon.

Number 2 - (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th of any month)

A fairly decent period awaits you. The positives of this month are speed and rapid momentum. So make it work to your advantage. Watch out for the roller coaster of emotions June has in store for you, and don’t let your fragility take over your rationality. This month you may have to spruce up your practicality quotient. Being forearmed is being forewarned, thus keep your eyes open for those who may sabotage your ideas because they don’t match theirs. Note your purpose, state your intent, and rest assured- your wisdom and intelligence will be the talk of the town.

Number 3 - (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st & 30th of any month)

Jupiter, the giving planet, is your governor. Being the planet known for

knowledge and selflessness ensure that you spread your generosity where it is most required. It wouldn’t be more appropriate to say that 3’s are ocean-hearted. No wonder you go out of your way to help those in need. Financially it could be a lucrative month where you could shave off some debts too. However, on your road to overcoming liabilities, try to be patient and tolerant with loved ones. Over pragmatism can make your intentions appear to be otherwise. As a matter of fact, you will aspire to rise in the Gemini period this month, since your number is in sync with this phase. To say the least, you will bloom where you are planted.

Number 4 - (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd & 31st of any month)

If necessity is the mother of invention, Number 4 is the father. Yes, you can create almost anything that you need with your out-of-the-box and unconventional thinking. June of 2021 shall see you rise to prominence with your uncommon intelligence. Draw a line between investment and gambling or trading. The latter won’t probably suit you. Nonetheless, it could be a shaky month materialistically, with a few highs and lows; so don’t blindly spend your money yet; wait on to invest long term only. Sit back and watch the clock until your more favourable period that is 22nd July to 22nd August, to park those extra bucks safely. To your credit, this month, you could be equipped with state-of-the-art ideas that can be instrumental for your organization. Well, don’t forget to bask in the glory.

Number 5 - (Those born on the 5th, 14th & 23rd of any month)

It’s your time, it’s your month, it’s your year- only if you stick to that one important decision and not let your fickle mind confuse you to a topsy-turvy. This is the month that will see you reach newer highs at work- an elevation to the next level could be on the cards. You could also make headways towards your shore. You won’t be able to resist peeping through the window of opportunities this month will offer you. So if you’re already looking for a shift in job or residence, now is the time to put your best foot forward. However keep a strict tab on your restlessness, as you could be more high strung than ever. Number 5’s are known to have been born with springs on their feet, so avoid any unnecessary movement, and embrace the work from home culture instead.

Number 6 - (Those born on the 6th, 15th & 24th of any month)

Perhaps, the best way to do well is to start afresh. This month is the dawn of a new era that could be reassuring and reminiscent of your good times. June will facilitate movement to help you redeem the lifestyle you most yearn for. Yet again, you will be ignited to do better. You know that you settle for nothing less than the best, so grandeur and luxury won’t be a surprise. However, try not to let yourself strain into lethargy, and make the most of the hustle. Be an opportunist, if you may. Beware. Your emotional disposition could interfere with your plans, so don’t let your guard down. All eyes are on you. Make sure you’re worth the watch.

Number 7- (Those born on the 7th, 16th & 25th of any month)

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Yes, fortune favours the brave. Hold on tight, as you may see the light at the end of the tunnel. Your perpetual empathy towards humanity shall pay back too. But don’t be too quick to judge, we’re all on the same boat, aren’t we? Knowing too much can sometimes be a curse. So save yourself the trouble. Instead, utilize the chances you get, to clear backlogs of the past, both, at home and on the work front. Tie up those loose ends so you can swivel through the wormhole of June into gleaming new times! With an unending love for travel, you find it almost impossible to stay glued. Though, the need of the hour is self-restraint.

Number 8 - (Those born on the 8th, 17th & 26th of any month)

Patience has always been your best friend, but don’t wait too long to claim your rewards. Go ahead and take a leap. Let’s say, the wheel of fortune is in your hands now. This month shall help you recuperate from the onslaught of your past failed attempts. Your hard work is most likely to land you onto greater avenues. Remember to keep a hand’s distance from anything volatile, the markets for that matter could touch the ‘peak of turbulence’ this month. Though your resilience can keep you far from being affected, don’t be a butcher in a slaughterhouse. Draw some scope for compassion and benevolence, especially during grappling times like these. Not everyone is as enduring as you. Sincere efforts into restoring awkward relationships could be needed of you. A tinge of positivity is all you require. So June is here for you!

Number 9 - (Those born on the 9th, 18th & 27th of any month)

Mars, your ruling planet, renders you a fireball of energy. Learn to douse that surplus heat, and channelize your unending energy with the sole key of patience. Curb your temptations on important matters this month; don’t make hasty decisions involving relations, migration or job shifting; it is likely to backfire. A word of cautionary put on the backseat; it’s certainly not the best time to settle scores with anyone. Much to your joy, your favourable time is just around the corner!

NOTE*

While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers' attributes too.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs to earn prestige today; Read the daily horoscope of Aries, Sagittarius and more

Share your comment ×