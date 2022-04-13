Jupiter transit in Pisces 2022: Here’s what’s in store for zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Libra

Jupiter or Brihaspati, the Planet of Wealth and Happiness, will enter its sign of Pisces from the Fixed sign of Aquarius on April 13th. It is expected to remain in its sign Pisces for nearly an entire year. Jupiter, the Guru planet, is generally known as the Benefactor of all signs which control finance, knowledge, currency, gold, family, relations, etc. It is considered lucky for all when it moves in its sign. It's time for us to see the effect of this movement on the fate of India from April 13th, 2022.

The Jupiter will be making a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces which will also be impacting the overall effect of same on the world. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist reveals the effect of this movement of Jupiter.

Predictions for India

Jupiter showing the sign of an optimistic approach at this time movement may give good results and offer good protection to the masses based on their deeds.

The Gold prices may set a record of touching the highest price ever; however post touching the price, it will fall sharply.

The country will also see spike in number of unconventional methods of becoming parents such as IVF and Surrogacy. The cases of exploitations associated with it will also in mainstream and will see newer stringent regulations coming in the space.

Now, let us peep into and see what it holds for each one us based on moon sign.

Aries

Man aspires to be remembered after his deeds. So, it's the time that the people of Aries sign do specific good and praiseworthy jobs and earn the appreciation of others. A good time for the people aspiring to go abroad will get a chance to go there. Some of the houses may face medical problems while some may start living away from their parents due to education or job. A good time for the people who plan to buy a property, vehicle, or house. Some may inherit property, and some might be able to repay their debts. A good time for the people in the Insurance industry. A good time for some industrialists to add new ventures or expand their existing businesses. People in the field of art and music will be honoured. A good time for the people who wish to join uniform services such as the Military or Police. A time for everyone to think and invest when money flow is abundant. A piece of advice is to save for the future. There would be a general improvement in health as many measures would be taken by the government. Some of the women may suffer from food intolerance, abdominal cramps, or food indigestion. Students will excel in competitive exams, and some can win in games they play or in quiz competitions.

Taurus

The people who are interested in investing can do it in mining, petroleum, etc., which might bring good profit. A visit to the family deity temple may be fulfilled. Court matters might either be in your favour, or a settlement shall be made. Some elders of the family may face health issues. It is advisable to drop the idea of shifting from one profession to another. The people doing business should see that they do invest in the company only if any unavoidable condition is there, and that too should be done with care. The writers and authors might be awarded. Some of them might receive wealth from their children abroad. Expenses shall mount. Those who want to invest in the share market should think as they may have to wait for the returns to come. People may face urinary disorders in the urinary tract like stones, constipation, and indigestion. Some may have to suffer from food poisoning. Prevention is better than cure, and it is advisable not to do self-medication. Women to do their jobs and not change ventures. Some of you may buy a luxury household item or jewellery. Women in the catering business or those with a passion for cooking may be awarded. Students need to be careful while choosing new friends. Good time for studies and to achieve the aims.

Gemini

Good financial gins and improvement in the health of the mother. In some families, a new member may be added to the family. Good time to invest in land and house. Some of you may start taking care of the cattle or the pet animal. Some may have to face suspension from work permanently or temporarily. Professional partnership deals or life partners or agricultural investments, or water-related sources may be certain areas of achievement. Businessmen in the field of international trade, marine business, and catering industry may flourish. Be ready with a good plan of savings for the money that is going to come. Some sort of skin disorders or shoulder pain, or uterine disorders for women may be certain health issues. Natural herbs or powders may help to cure certain diseases. Good time for women as they may achieve a new job or might start a new venture in business. Students might pass the interview based on their skills and knowledge.

Cancer

The unhealthy relations among family members and inactiveness may come to an end. Children might bring happiness to the family either in studies or in a job or getting a promotion, or they might get married. Opportunities from abroad are waiting for the ones who want to go abroad or who are in that profession. Visit holy places can be done by many of you. Many of you need to be devoted at home and the workplace. People who are planning of investing in the land and shares may expect to earn good results. At one moment, many of you may spend lavishly, and at the other, you may act misery and hurt the feelings of others. A good time for women in the job, and some may give birth to babies. The students should sit in secluded areas such as upstairs or midst of books or libraries to improve their studies.

Leo

A time for you to relax and rejuvenate and gather yourself to face the challenges. Time to plan, execute and get results but during this process, you may have to face small obstacles. Some of you may bring an end to your enmity. Some may suffer in jobs if they do not do their duties properly. You may be viewed, and it is advised to put in your best efforts in the smallest things. The people doing the work of supervision might not be able to control the workers, and this might add to your insult. Government officials need to be extra careful. Health is a concern for many of you. Be alert. Some might have to undergo surgery. Some common illnesses such as fever and stomach ache may be faced. The money will flow in continuously and may increase. A regular inflow from a rented house, forestry, medical field, etc., may be gained. Some may earn well but need to plan for their savings. Women might be helpful to others, and they may not easily be able to communicate. Students may get appointed because of the campus interviews. Some may prefer to do both studies and a job from their home.

Virgo

Good at natural business instincts and mathematical ability. Again for them from their mother or a life partner. Eligible people might get married and gain monetary benefits from marriage. They are happy to do two kinds of jobs. One for money and the second for satisfaction. Many of you might earn more through incentives, commissions, and rewards rather than salary. In the matter, they need to be careful with stomach upset, shoulder pain, ENT, and back pain. Pregnant women need to be careful regarding health and take the advice of the Gynaecologist. Monetary gains might be slow and steady. The additional income may be delayed. The woman might get a good life partner, and the childbirth may be delayed for the expectant mother—a good time of study for the students.

Libra

It is the time to handle the professional and the domestic life carefully. Your younger siblings might fall ill or be trapped in debt. Be careful in communication and do not stand against anyone with confidence. A time to keep patience in professional life. Promotions for some of you may delay. Some may have to travel, but it is advised to plan your tour. Be cautious about your diet. The urinary infection or stones in the bladder may create problems. Be cautious in the case of medicines. Money-saving cannot be done, but you can expect financial help for a life partner or business partner. Investments in insurance plans and provident funds might turn out to be helpful. Some of the ladies will suffer from thyroid or other hormonal disorders. Students might do well in sports and fetch medals.

Scorpio

Many would-be drawn toward spiritual matters and go on pilgrimages. Some of your children might go abroad. Bonds will get strengthened. Tough time for the people in government jobs as they may have to face displacement or transfer. People engaged in family business shall excel in this period. A good time for people to enter the export and import business. No worries in case of health. Some discomforts may find solutions. Medical expenses on parents' health may increase. Income from ancestral property and legal issues might be solved. Ladies might face uterus problems, and the ones expecting pregnancy will be blessed. A good week for the students to score well. Students aspiring to go abroad to study will get an opportunity.

Sagittarius

Travel to a distant place or foreign land is indicated by Pisces. A serene atmosphere will exist in the house. Expenses may be brought in by children. Some of your children may move away for studies or a job. You will include new partners or companions in the business. Some in the job may have to face disputes or bad names from female colleagues at the workplace. Some may have to face extremities in the lower part of the body. There would be a steady flow of income for day-to-day survival. Women might be recognized for their contribution in the case of family and work. Students engaged in higher studies might have to put in the extra effort.

Capricorn

A good business growth, but with that, the domestic chores need your attention. Recognition waits for many of you in the case of business. The business might consume a lot of time, but you even need to give time to the household duties. Try to create a balance between the two—new gains in professional life. You shall work hard and gain a lot. Your partners shall prove to be helpful and rewarding. You might not face loss but will come out of the difficult time of money. Many of you might save and invest your money. Some pains might be there but can be cured through oil and therapies. Women will achieve their long-time ambitions. Students need to put in an extra effort.

Aquarius

Name and fame wait for many of you in a distant place or a foreign country. Either the parents or the children might move away from the house. Businessmen are likely to establish new branches in foreign countries or distant lands. Some may include their brothers as partners in the business. You might just be concentrated on calculating your profit. People in the job will get either promotion or monetary gain. They might get the monetary support of their parents. Certain common problems may trouble you. A time for the students to travel abroad. Good period for the people in the area of engineering.

Pisces

Unexpected travels, untimely food, and delay in the realization of the goals are some of the disturbances you might face. Pride and pleasure might be brought to the family by the children. Fights between couples may take place. Ancestral property may bring pleasure. Trade with foreign countries will be profitable. Good fame might be acquired in professional life—solid returns from the father's side. Realization of financial goals might come. The problem areas of their health are the legs, feet, and fingers. Some family function waits for the ladies to be attended and women doing the job may expect a promotion or pay hike. Students will understand their goals and might achieve high ranks.

Please be noted that these are general predictions based on movement of one planet i.e., Jupiter. The exact quantum of results one gets is dependent on horoscope, current dasha and transits of all planets.

Piece of Advice

Be ethical and honest towards your responsibilities, this movement of Jupiter will reward you with name, fame, and recognitions.

