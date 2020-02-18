K Pop Music: THESE signs prove you are a die hard BTS fan

BTS has gained immense popularity and diehard fans around the world. And if you love their music, then maybe you are their diehard fan too. Here are some signs that help you find out whether or not you are a BTS fan.

When it comes to music, everyone has their preference for music. Some like Bollywood and cannot do without it, while others like Hip Hop, Jazz, Blue, etc. to name a few. However, with time, one music genre that's getting extremely popular is K-pop music. Yes, I am talking about Korean music that has taken the world by storm in the last few years. And when we talk about K-pop how can we not mention BTS.

The Bangtan Boys, known worldwide as BTS, have taken the music scene by storm. With their crazy dance routines and catchy tunes and beautiful features), we all don't mind listening to them at least once. Their collaborations with artists such as Charlie Puth, Steve Aoki and Halsey shows how talented they are. We all love Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and RM. If you like listening to BTS and enjoy their music a lot, then these are the signs which prove that you are diehard BTS fan.

You remember the way they introduce themselves:

via GIPHY

You not only remember how Jimin calls himself Worldwide handsome, but also get excited when J-hope introduces himself by saying " I'm your hope, You are my hope, I'm J-Hope!"

You watched Billboard music awards for them:

via GIPHY

You were waiting for the moment and teared up when RM gave his inspirational speech at the music awards.

You get inspired by their songs:

via GIPHY

No, you don't understand the Korean language but knowing that their songs are about self-love and self-worth makes you happy. It inspires you to be better in life.

You love their fashion sense:

via GIPHY

You can never take your eyes off the screen when you are watching a BTS song. It is so because they not only sing well, they look mighty fine too. Be it Jungkook's cardigan look or V's pink hair, you surely love every look of theirs.

You watch all their interviews:

via GIPHY

You can never miss a BTS interview. Be it with Ellen DeGeneres or Jimmy Fallon, you have watched all their interviews and have your favourite bits from those interviews too.

You cannot choose between their songs:

via GIPHY

When someone asks you which is your favourite BTS song, you often get confused because you cannot choose. Be it Boy with Luv, Idol, or DNA- you cannot pick one.

If you show these signs, then welcome to the club of being a diehard BTS fan.

Read More