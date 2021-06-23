Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Check out the ensemble cast of this film as zodiac signs

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna deals with the sensitive issue of extra-marital affairs. Every character of this film is complexed and layered. Know the possible zodiac signs of these characters.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a film that challenged stereotypes. It showed that a wife can earn more than a husband and be more successful than him. It also tackled the issues that arise after an extra-marital affair. It was and still is a pretty bold film that showed us another side of relationships.

Every character of this film had many shades to them, be it Dev, Maya, Rishi or Riya. So we predicted the zodiac signs of these characters, based on their nature, traits and personality quirks.

Dev Saran

Dev is shown as a character who is pretty frustrated and dissatisfied with his life. This is precisely the reason why he starts showing interest in Maya and seeks happiness outside his marriage. His discontentment, complex nature and temper make him similar to Cancerians.

Riya Saran

Riya Saran is confident, bold and outgoing. For her, the world is her oyster and the sky is the limit. She is brave, courageous, ambitious and social. These qualities make her resemble the zodiac sign, Leo.

Maya Talwar

Maya keeps her emotions and feelings bottled up. She doesn’t share her thoughts with anybody, not even her husband and tends to keep a low profile. Her quiet demeanour and secretive personality make her belong to the zodiac sign Scorpio.

Rishi Talwar

Rishi unlike Maya, lives life on the edge. He likes meeting new people, partying and has a chilled out and laidback attitude towards life. He doesn’t worry about things or overthink like his wife Maya, and believes in living life to the fullest. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Pisces.

