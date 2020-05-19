Kaizen: Follow THIS Japanese 1 minute technique to overcome laziness

Are you too bored to finish that book or unable to accomplish a task and procrastinating? Follow this simple Japanese method and overcome the laziness.

We all have goals. Be it financial or weight loss, however, most of them we procrastinate and end up failing to achieve our target. Adding the task to another day is what we do almost every day. Sometimes we start the task or any new activity towards our goal with all the zeal and enthusiasm, but after few steps, we either start saying we have done enough or the zeal is no longer there. However, one should note that to achieve anything baby steps are required. So, instead of trying everything too fast and get bored and leave it in mid-way follow the Japanese method called Kaizen.

Enter Kaizen, a Japanese way to overcome laziness. In Japan, many follow the one-minute principle’ for self-improvement. The word means ‘kai’ (change) and ‘zen’ (wisdom) and it was invented by Masaaki Imai, who believes this philosophy can be applied to businesses as well as for personal growth. In Japan, it is often applied to improve management techniques. Imai says, “The message of the Kaizen strategy is that not a day should go by without some kind of improvement being made somewhere.” He also said that one cannot do it twice a day for faster results. He said, "You can’t do Kaizen once or twice and expect immediate results. You have to be it for the long haul."

So, what exactly the method involves? Basically, if your goal is to finish a book, then you should read that book for a single minute, every day at the same time anyhow. The idea is that no matter how lazy you are, you can do the given task for at least a minute. We often find excuses when we have to do something that requires ample time, however, you can have no excuse for ding anything that requires just 60 seconds.

Taking one step at a time will also help you to follow the path of self-perfection and achieve great results. Also, with this, you will get a sense of victory and success which will keep you motivated until you finally reach the goal. You will soon gradually begin to increase the amount of time as well. You may start with 1 minute and then you may gradually increase the time to 5 minutes and then half an hour.

