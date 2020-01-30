Kakeibo: THIS Japanese art of saving money changed the conception of spending

Kakeibo is a Japanese art of saving money. This method changed the conception of spending money on several things. Read on to know more.

Kakeibo, pronounced “kah-keh-boh” translates as “household financial ledger.” Invented in 1904 by a woman named Hani Motoko, kakeibo is a simple, no-frills approach to managing your finances and do savings. Some people don’t struggle with overspending and can live a good life with essentials, while others have a habit of shopping when they feel bored, stressed or unhappy about something. As many people would agree, changing bad financial habits isn’t easy to do; partly because our spending habits are deeply cemented into our daily routine, and the act of spending also includes an emotional aspect that is difficult to detach from. Luckily, for the past 116 years, kakeibo has been effective in helping people make smarter financial decisions.

It just needs a notebook and pen

Like all budgeting systems, the idea behind kakeibo is to help you to understand your relationship with money by keeping a ledger of everything incoming and outgoing. What sets kakeibo apart is that it doesn’t involve any budgeting software, apps or excel sheets. Similar to bullet journaling, it emphasises the importance of physically writing things down as a meditative way to process and observe your spending habits. Our spending habits are deeply cemented into our daily routine, and the act of spending also includes an emotional aspect that is difficult to detach from. Research showed the numerous benefits of writing by hand; it can help you to make positive changes by encouraging yourself to be more present and aware, while also acknowledging the triggers behind your bad habits. According to the kakeibo method, you must ask yourself the following questions before purchasing any non-essential items:

1- Can I live without this item?

2- Based on my financial situation, can I afford it?

3- Will I actually use it?

4- Do I have space for it?

5- What is my emotional state in general today?

6- How do I feel about buying it? And how long will this feeling last?

Kakeibo is effective in helping us to stay on top of our finances. It forces us to think about our purchases and what motivated us to buy them. The acts of mindful spending and saving are very much interlinked. It’s important to note that kakeibo isn’t designed to cut all joy out of your life. The goal of this system is to change your bad habits through mindfulness and incremental changes.

Read More