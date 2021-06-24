Kal Ho Naa Ho: Check out the characters as zodiac signs

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a film that makes you cry, laugh and fall in love with Aman! Have a look at the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a film that perfectly captures the essence of friendship. It shows the iconic friendship of Aman and Rohit. Both Aman and Rohit are in love with Naina, but Aman convinces Rohit that Naina loves him, since Aman is critically ill and doesn’t want Naina to be alone for the rest of her life.

Naina, on the other hand, loves Aman and not Rohit. But when she finds out that Aman is apparently married, she manages to fall in love with Rohit. This film is an ode to friendship and love. It makes us laugh at Rohit's antics, relate to Naina's introverted nature and cry our heart out when Aman dies. Aman, Rohit and Naina, all these 3 characters have different shades to them. We predicted the zodiac signs of these 3 characters based on their personality traits.

Aman

Aman is fun-loving, outgoing and social. He makes friends wherever he goes and isn’t the one to shy away from saying the truth. He is blunt and straightforward and doesn’t sugarcoat things. This quality of his makes him most similar to the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

Rohit

Rohit is innocent, childish and extroverted. He doesn’t overcomplicate matters and lives a pretty sorted and straightforward life. He is in love with Naina, but he doesn’t force her to love him back. He hides his feelings and pretends to not care even though he truly does. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Cancer.

Naina

Naina is perpetually irritated and sour-faced. She feels as if she is the most burdened and troubled person on the planet! But when Aman comes along, she undergoes a transformation and starts to enjoy the little moments of life. Her open-mindedness, willingness to change and accepting nature is what makes her resemble the zodiac sign Aquarius.

