Karan Singh Grover, an actor-turned-artist, speaks of his passion for art and how it is therapeutic

Karan Singh Grover's artworks have been causing quite a stir on the internet for quite some time now. To everyone's delight, the spectacular pieces created by the current new-age artist are now on display at Terrain Art's Fifth Density virtual art exhibition. Karan Singh Grover is the artist pseudonym StartInfinity and he lets the flow of energy guide him through his creative process.

Painting, according to Karan, is a creative outlet for him. He has been painting for a few years and has had the opportunity to showcase his work through social media. The self-taught artist believed there was more to the world than meets the eye even as a child. “2016 is when I started painting but before that too I used to doodle a lot,” admits Karan. His journey began with a doodle that he showed to his wife, actress and model, Bipasha Basu.

Amidst the pandemic, Grover, took up painting in a robust way. “Because I wasn't shooting then and perhaps that time was given to me to start, it allowed me to reflect on my passion, and I was quite clear about my passion prior to the pandemic too, so it provided me time to work on what I love. It was time provided to me to learn about myself and focus on something I enjoy,” reveals the actor-turned-artist.

For this actor, connecting his paint brush to a blank canvas and filling it with his own strokes was incredibly therapeutic. “I find art therapeutic, and it has been scientifically established that it is similar to a moving meditation in which you focus all of your attention while also letting it flow. It does assist me in channelling my emotions into something positive, which develops into the art and paintings that I create,” he adds.

Through his art, the actor is particularly fond of capturing the concepts of the universe, infinity, divinity, and spirituality. He also thanks his lovely wife Bipasha Basu Singh Grover with inspiring him to create and display more of his exquisite artwork. “Bipasha is the inspiration for my paintings. I wouldn't be doing it if it weren't for her. She motivates me. Her opinion is very important to me. She has a keen sense of aesthetics. She understands what true beauty is. It's important to me that she likes it. She does, in her own unique way, assist, guide, and encourage me. She is the WHY, the reason for everything.”

According to actor Karan Singh Grover, his artworks are inspired by the body and its gestures. Nature and spirituality inspire him. His works are a mash-up of symbols, colours, and patterns. Speaking about his couple of favourite paintings from the exhibit, he exclaims, “All of them are my favourites from the exhibition. But I have two large pieces, both of which are 6x6. The first is called Flow, while the second is called Emerge, and they are both created at different times. But, when I was exhibiting the art pieces to my curator, I noticed that they both fit together and make one complete picture, 12 x 6 feet, and I enjoy such wonderful synchronicities, which occur frequently when I am painting. It's similar to how we end up discovering our soul families; art pieces end up finding their pieces that they can unite."

Karan believes that any artwork should bring joy or be able to spread love and happiness, and that it should be something that everyone enjoys. “I had painted for the longest period of time, 36 hours nonstop. When you spend your energy and receive the same while painting, it never exhausts me,” says the actor.

The artist, who also does calligraphy, channelled undiscovered symbols and characters into many of his paintings. This is a continuance of the artist's affinity for all things mystical.

