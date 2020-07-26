Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Know why and how do we celebrate Kargil Memorial Day

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to show respect and gratitude to soldiers of the Indian army. Read on to know why and how is it celebrated.

July 26, 2020, marks the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, in honour of the men who lost their lives during the Kargil War. It brings out the patriot in all of us as we feel proud of the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to ensure our safety. How the Indian army defeated Pakistan troops and won the battle in 1999. It remains one of the biggest victories for the country. However, many brave soldiers lost their lives to bring pride to the nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here’s why and how Kargil Memorial Day is celebrated.

History

The conflict started with Pakistani troops infiltrating towards the Indian side of the LOC after the February Lahore Summit 1999 that aimed at de-escalating the tensions of Kashmir conflict between the two nations. However, the intrusion by Pakistani forces led to war. When the intrusions were detected by the Indian army, they launched an operation called ‘Operation Vijay.’ The Indian army overcame insurmountable odds and successfully forced back the Pakistani troops back and recaptured all previously lost posts. Since then the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

However, India lost more than 500 military men during the war. Several Indian soldiers were facilitated for their bravery and sacrifice including Captain Vikram Batra, Grenadier Yogendra Singh and more.

How is the day celebrated?

To mark the honour and sacrifice of the martyrs and many others who fought the war for our nation, every year several events are held across the country. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour by military personnel at Dras-Kargil sector and Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi.

This year the government has organized a national-level quiz for students to remember the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought against Pakistan in the Kargil War.

The twitter post by the government said, “Saluting the indomitable spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Kargil war. Take the informative quiz on #KargilVijayDiwas and remember the heroes of this Nation.”

Saluting the indomitable spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Kargil war. Take this informative quiz on #KargilVijayDiwas and remember the heroes of this Nation. https://t.co/eblDGFk84y pic.twitter.com/dfdJENdnLa — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 23, 2020

We salute those who led us to victory! Jai Hind!

Share your comment ×