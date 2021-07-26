Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: 5 Interesting facts that you should know about

The Kargil War occurred between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC). This war lasted for 60 days and eventually, it was India that won the war. The war was fought to recapture the territory of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The war concluded on July 26 when India regained control of all the previously held territory by Pakistan. On the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, read on to know some more interesting and lesser-known facts about this two-month-long war.

The first intel was given by some local shepherds on May 3, 1999, when they noticed some activities in the foothills of Kargil.

The Indian operation was codenamed 'Operation Vijay’. This operation was launched to clear the Kargil sector of infiltration by Pakistani soldiers and Kashmiri militants on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC).

The Kargil was the first war that occurred between India and Pakistan after the war in 1971, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh as another country.

The war occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil area, which was a part of the Baltistan district of Ladakh before the partition of India in 1947 and was separated by the LOC after the first Kashmir War.

The Kargil war was fought under a temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius and was fought in mountainous terrain.

