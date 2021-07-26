Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: History, significance and importance of this day

Today marks the completion of 22 years of the Kargil War that saw a triumphant victory of India over Pakistan to recapture its territory. This day is celebrated to honour the valour and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. The brave hearts of the Indian Army gave a crushing defeat to Pakistan in a 60-day long Kargil War.

The Kargil War started on May 3 and lasted till July 26, 1999. It happened in Kargil when Pakistani troops set up on top of the Kargil ridges and were detected by the Indian Army.

Pakistan had planned to attack in this territory earlier in 1998. The orders were given by the Pakistan Army Chiefs. Although the Pakistani prime minister had claimed that he wasn't aware of the idea of planning a war.

The Pakistani infiltration onto the Indian territory was named Operation Badr to cut off links between Kashmir and Ladakh while forcing India to settle the Kashmir dispute. The attack proved later that the Pakistani Army had direct involvement in planning the attack.

The conflict took place after the PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee meeting and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif signed the Lahore declaration in February 1999. This conference was aimed at resolving the Kashmir dispute but it further got intensified post the Kargil War.

The Kargil war was conducted in three phases as the Pakistani troops infiltrated the territory to occupy the area and bring NH1 within its reach. The third phase was concluded with a battle between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Army with some help aided by the Indian Air Force concluded the war in the last week of July and had cleared the area of all the Pakistani forces that had infiltrated it. The war ended on July 26 and the country marked this day as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

