Karva Chauth 2020: 5 Easy DIY makeup ideas to opt for the festival

Women celebrate Karva Chauth with great grandeur and fervour. Check out these easy makeup ideas to get ready for the puja.

Karva Chauth is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated by married women for the long life of their spouses. This day is celebrated with puja, offerings and fast which is broken in the evening after seeing the moon first and then the husband’s face.

Women adorn themselves with gorgeous sarees, jewellery and makeup to get decked up for the evening ritual to break their Karva Chauth vrat. This year, Karva Chauth will be celebrated on November 4. So, this Karva Chauth, do something extra to make this festival more memorable. Nail your Karva Chauth look with these easy DIY makeup ideas right below.

Karva Chauth DIY makeup ideas:

Traditional Karva Chauth makeup look

Check the video below to learn the makeup techniques for the perfect traditional Karva Chauth look. Subtle eye makeup, red lips, jhumka, a small bindi and gajra will complete the look.

All red makeup look

If you want to opt for an all-red look, then this tutorial is for you. From saree to eyes to lips to bangles, here’s how can you nail a perfect all-red makeup look for Karva Chauth.

Makeup with yellow and orange outfit

This makeup look is mainly done to complement the yellow and orange coloured outfits and this look is perfect for the minimalists.

Gorgeous yet elegant

With large lashes and bold red lips, this look is gorgeous yet elegant to opt for this Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth look for newly married people

If you are a newlywed, then then this look is the right one for you. It is done with glittery eye makeup and red lips with a loosely-done hair bun.

