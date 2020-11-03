Karva Chauth 2020: THIS is the mehndi design you should get based on your zodiac sign

To ace your traditional look this Karva Chauth, look to the stars and let astrology do the talking. Mehndi is an important aspect of Karva Chauth to complete your ethnic look, here are the mehndi designs you should get based on your zodiac sign to mark the festival.

Karva Chauth is a festival in India that symbolises love, sacrifice and companionship. On this day, the women in India keep a fast for the well being of their husbands and for a successful marriage. It romanticises the love and friendship between the couple and to lead a happy married life. On this day, the women go all out and adorn beautiful sarees and eccentric mehndi designs to look flawless and picture-perfect.

Mehndi is an integral part of the Indian culture and especially on Karva Chauth, women like to dress up and decorate their hands with beautiful mehndi designs. Mehndi makes you look graceful and it enhances your features. On Karva Chauth, the importance of mehndi is to complete the traditional look and if you are looking for the perfect mehndi design to match with your outfit, here are some ideas you can take inspiration from based on your zodiac sign.





Aries - Crisscross pattern

The highly confident and passionate Aries would need something less complicated and with fewer details. A plain and simple criss-cross pattern with leaf designs would satisfy the traditional look of this zodiac sign.

Taurus - Paisley design

A simple leafy design, Taurus would like to play safe and keep it minimalistic as this earth sign is all about minimalism and graceful patterns. The sign of beauty and artistry, this design will bring out the best in them.

Gemini - Floral pattern

A playful and cheerful Gemini should go for something that will bring out this personality of theirs. They are social butterflies of the zodiac sign and floral patterns will surely keep them happy.

Cancer - Arabic design

The intricate details of this design will please a Cancerian as it signifies their sensitive and compassionate nature. This zodiac sign has a great eye for detail.

Leo - Asymmetrical pattern

Leos often tend to catch the attention of everyone in the room and they need something to stand out. This design is best suited for all the Leos to complete the traditional look that will cover their hands extensively and make them look stunning.

Virgo - Portrait

The perfectionist with a dash of narcissism, a portrait design will suit the likes of a Virgo. Always systematic in their approach, the portrait design is the perfect way to express love for your significant other.

Libra - Indo-Arabic

Since Libras are obsessed with symmetry and balance, the Indo-Arabic is the perfect mehndi design for this zodiac sign as it focuses on intricate beauty, symmetry and a perfect amalgamation of both the cultures.

Scorpio - Western/contemporary

The strategic and passionate Scorpio should go for something that is a bit unique and has a distinct style. With lots of geometrical figures, and quirky shapes and modern designs, this is the apt mehndi design for a Scorpio.

Sagittarius - Moroccan

The wanderlust soul of Sagittarius would need something extraordinary and thoughtful yet traditional. This type of mehndi design includes curves, diamonds and traditional tribal patterns.

Capricorn - African

African mehndi designs are less popular and a Capricorn would go for something that is not mainstream yet classy. It comprises of tribal designs and patterns with gaps and bold outlines.

Aquarius - Indo-Western

A balance of Indian and western, the Aquarius would want the best of both worlds. An interesting fact about this design is that it carries a secret massage in the design.

Pisces - Feet Mehndi

The sympathetic Pisces should go for something that will keep their feet grounded and beautiful. There are multiple mehndi designs available for feet that are elaborate and graceful. You can play with motifs, patterns, curves and more. You can also wear silver anklets to make it look pretty.

