Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 things to keep in mind on this auspicious day

There are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind to celebrate Karwa Chauth to the fullest and have a relatively easy and less tiring time fasting.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year on a full-moon day. On this festival, married women follow a certain set of rituals like observing a fast and dressing up as they pray to God for a longer and healthier married life. This festival honours the institution of marriage and brings the husband and his wife closer.

The fast could be a little overwhelming for a few women since they cannot even consume a drop of water until moon sighting. The married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Karwa Chauth to seek divine blessings for their husbands and open their fasts only after moonrise and offering water to the moon. There are many things that have to be kept in mind while observing a fast and celebrating this day.

Avoid Caffeine

Having tea or coffee along with Sargi can cause acidity and gas. So avoid consuming caffeine and have juice or coconut water instead.

Avoid Protein and Carbohydrates rich food during Sargi

Protein and carbohydrates rich food takes a bit more time to digest, therefore if you eat the same in the morning before sunrise, it will keep you feeling full for longer.

Do not tire yourself out

Try not to take part in heavy-duty activities like cleaning or cooking and let the husband and kids pamper you.

Don’t break your fast with something heavy

You have been on an empty stomach for the entire day, having something heavy can hit you and may lead to you feeling sick. So, have something light and refreshing first, followed by a meal.

Divert your attention

Watch a movie, or take a stroll in the park to take your mind off from the fact that you are hungry.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020 LIVE: Significance, wishes, mehndi design, pooja vidhi, vrat vidhi, moon timings and more

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×