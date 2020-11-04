Karwa Chauth 2020: 5 traditional jewellery items women can wear to embrace traditions & customs with modernity

Check out these unusual but traditional jewellery items and be a head-turner this Karwa Chauth

If you have grown up in India or have been a Bollywood buff, you would be very well aware of this festival wherein women fast all day to pray for the good health and long lives of their husbands. The Karwa Chauth fast is a nirjala fast, which means that women don’t even consume a morsel of food or a sip of water until they see the moon in the evening.

On this day, women go out of their way to look their very best and to stand out during the evening puja. Whether it’s the attire or the accessories, women choose everything very carefully and try to coordinate everything with the outfit. So, here are some jewellery pieces that will surely grab attention and will help you steal the day.

Chandbali earrings

The round half-moon shaped earrings are a sure shot scene-stealer and will enhance your outfit and will make you stand out.

Kamar bandh

If you are wearing a saree or a lehenga, then do wear a Kamar bandh. It adds a little oomph to your outfit and will add a delicate touch to your look.

Matte bangles

These are not your regular glass bangles. These bangles have a matte look and are available in a variety of colours. These will add a sophisticated and elegant touch to your entire look.

Silver toe rings

Things like toe rings are little details that add a lot to your outfit. Wearing toe rings will give you a classic and traditional look which is just perfect for such an occasion.

Gold nose pin

Wearing a nose pin brightens up your face and enhances your facial features. It makes your face look bright and gives it character.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020: How to break your vrat and what to eat after it?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×