Karwa Chauth 2020: Here’s all you need to know about moonrise timings in India

Karwa Chauth is a festival in India that symbolises love and companionship. Know all the details like when will the moon rise happen and when will you be able to break your fast to mark this day of love.

Karwa Chauth is a day when women fast for the long lives of their husbands. They dress up and do not eat or drink anything during the day. It is indeed a tough job, but Indian women do it with huge fervour and devotion. They prepare for this festival well in advance. They buy jewellery and get henna applied on their hands.

As soon as sunset happens, women eagerly wait for the moon to come out so that they can perform the puja and break their fast. For the evening puja, women dress up in fine and ornate clothes and prepare a puja thali with a Kalash, some rice, a glass of water, vermillion, etc. If you have seen Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, then you must know the ritual of Sargi, wherein the mother-in-law sends some dry fruits, mathri and belongings of the husband to their daughter-in-law.

While this year the celebrations and the passing of the Karwa or earthen pots might not take place, but that will not stop women from making the best of the current situation. So, here are all the details related to the moon rising for this Karwa Chauth.

Puja timings

Karwa Chauth fasting takes place during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The most auspicious time to perform the puja is between 5:33 PM to 6:39 PM.

Moonrise timings

The moon will come out around 8:16 PM.

Fast timings

The fasting time will begin from 5:43 AM and will end at 7:40 PM.

Chaturthi tithi

Chaturthi tithi this year will begin on November 4 from 3:24 PM and the date will be till November 5 at 5:14 PM.

