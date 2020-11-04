Karwa Chauth 2020: Know moonrise timings today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and other parts of India

Karwa Chauth is one of the most prominent festivals of India that is eagerly anticipated by the married women in the country to honour the love and well-being of their husbands. Find the moonrise timings in your city to break the fast and celebrate this day.

On this day, women across the country observe a day long fast from sunrise to moonrise and break their fast only after the first sighting of the moon. The significance of Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival of India is to pray for the longevity of their husbands. It is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals and this year the festival falls on November 4. With great anticipation, women have geared up to celebrate the festival with much fervour and excitement.

The breaking of the fast only happens after the first sighting of the moon. Here is all you need to know about the moonrise timings in your city and when can you expect to break the fast.

Muhurat time

The Karwa Chauth muhurat is from 05:34 pm to 06:52 pm. Moonrise is expected to happen at 08:12 pm. The fasting time will begin from 5:43 AM and will end at 7:40 PM. Chaturthi tithi this year will begin on November 4 from 3:24 PM and the date will be till November 5 at 5:14 PM.

These are the moonrise timings in major parts of India today:

Delhi - 08:12 pm

Mumbai - 08:52 pm

Bangalore - 08: 44 pm

Kolkata - 07:40 pm

Jaipur - 08:22 pm

Pune - 08:49 pm

Chennai - 08:33 pm

Hyderabad - 08:32 pm

Ahmedabad - 08:44 pm.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2020 LIVE: Significance, wishes, mehndi design, pooja vidhi, vrat vidhi, moon timings and more

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×