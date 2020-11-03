Karwa Chauth 2020 LIVE: Significance, sargi thali, pooja vidhi, vrat vidhi and more

Karwa chauth is a festival in India that women happily celebrate for the well being of their husbands. In order to honour the festival, there are several rituals and fasting period that women follow. Let us have a closer look at the significance, fast timings, moon timings and all the details you need to know about this festival of love.

A festival that symbolises devotion and companionship, where the women keep a fast to honour their husbands’ well being and for a healthy and successful marriage, Karva Chauth is an auspicious celebration of love in this country. It is one of the prominent festivals of India for the married women and more popular in the northern region of India in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

This year the festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon day or Purnima of Kartika month according to the Hindu calendar.

Significance

Women in India celebrate this festival wherein they keep a day long fast to pray for the longevity of their husbands and the happiness of their long and successful marriage life. Married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise. On the first sight of the moon through a sieve or channi, women break their fast by drinking water.

Vrat Vidhi

The day begins with a pre-dawn meal that is called Sargi. This meal is supposed to be had early in the morning and is offered by the mother-in-law. It is served in an earthen pot that includes dry fruits, feni, sweets, saree and jewellery. This is the only time when women have food throughout the day. Hence, they wake up early to prepare for Sagri followed by a fast until moonrise.

Vrat Katha

Women who are keeping a fast for their husbands also listen to the Vrat Katha in the evening. The fast is considered incomplete without listening to the Katha.

Puja Vidhi

To mark this auspicious festival, women not only keep a fast but also perform a puja wherein they worship Goddess Parvati. The goddess is considered to be Akhand Saubhagyavati - the one whose husband has a long life. During the puja, women offer several items like fruits, flower, sindoor and sweets to the goddess and worship her.

List of items required for Puja Samagri

A platform for performing the puja.

Plate or thali to keep all the items in one place.

Karva Chauth storybook.

Idol of Pravati, goddess Gora made from cow-dung.

Matthi.

Sindoor.

Red thread.

Karwa - vessel filled with water.

Fruits.

Incense stick or dhoop.

Match-box.

Ghee or oil.

Sweets.

Camphor balls.

Diya made of atta(wheat flour).

Sieve or channi for moon sighting.

Red cloth to cover the thali.

Credits :Getty images

