Karwa Chauth 2020: What is Sargi and what all does it include?

While women fast for the whole day, Sargi is something that can be eaten before the fasting begins.

Karwa Chauth is something that holds a huge significance in Indian society. It is a symbol of love and care for the husbands. Although nowadays, the husbands too have started keeping a fast along with their wives. With regard to Karwa Chauth, there are some age-old rituals that are performed on this day.

On this day, women keeping the fast take a bath before the first light of the sun and eat the Sargi given by their mother-in-law. Sargi is basically a pre-dawn meal. It is a thali full of sweets and savouries, and it includes dry fruits, coconuts, vermicelli, fruits, meethi mathri, etc. Basically, a Sargi is prepared while keeping in mind that this is the only thing to keep the daughter-in-law going for the entire day. Here’s a list of things included in Sargi.

Fruits

Fruits are included to provide hydration to the woman fasting and to help her get the strength to go without water for the entire day. Fruits like pomegranate, oranges are included in Sargi.

Vermicelli or Halwa

These dishes provide adequate sugar content to the body and are not too heavy on the stomach. These are easy to digest and keep you charged through the day.

Dry fruits

Dry fruits are given to supply women with the essential nutrients and to keep them nourished and strong to stay without food and water.

Meethi Mathri

The sugar content in meethi mathri is high and helps women to instantly get energised for the day.

Bindi, Bangles, Mehendi

These are the auspicious things that a mother-in-law gives to her daughter-in-law to dress up and celebrate the day.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Here’s all you need to know about moonrise timings in India

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×