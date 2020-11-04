Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones on THIS occasion

Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival which is celebrated by Indian married women for their husband’s long life. They do puja and offer prayers to god and keep a fast for the entire day which is broken by looking at the moon and then their husband’s face. Women get all decked up for the evening rituals with gorgeous traditional sarees and makeup.

It is a wonderful occasion for married couples to send some thoughtful messages to each other to wish them Happy Karwa Chauth and for a happy married life. Spouses can also send messages to each other to make their day special. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4, so celebrate this auspicious festival with these quotes, messages and WhatsApp status.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones:

1.Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you and your partner. Happy Karwa Chauth.

2.May the moonlight bless you both with a very happy married life. Happy Karva Chauth 2020.

3.Wishing you a very happy Karwa Chauth. Let god bless you with all the happiness and have a happy married life.

4.May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you with all love, happiness and laughter. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020.

5.May the sight of the full moon fill your heart with great joy and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020.

6.Karwa Chauth is not just an age-old tradition, it’s a great way to show love and faith to each other. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020.