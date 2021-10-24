Karwa Chauth 2021: 4 Things to do for your wife today

Starving bodies, and enthusiastic faces, the time has come when the day feels a lot longer, and the Moon seems to have vowed to play hide and seek. All the women out there, dressed to the nines, are busy praying for the long life of their husbands.

While the day is dedicated to all the husbands, but did you ever wonder how can you make your wife feel special on this day? Not yet? We have got you sorted. Don’t worry we won’t ask you to fast with her, because after all, that is your choice, and decision, and not something that a third person should force on you.

So, here are 4 tips that will help you make the day more special for your wife.

Resist from eating her favourite food

It’s a no-brainer that your wife will be fasting for the whole day, not that we are asking you to do the same, but by resisting yourself from eating her favourite food, will not only keep your wife’s spirits high, but will also come as a validation of your love for her.

Buy her gifts

While this may sound a bit materialistic to you, it does help. Exchanging gifts has been a proven way to let the love in any relationship bloom. Not that, it must be an expensive or a luxurious one, anything that appeals to your better half will do the job. So, while returning home today, don’t forget to surprise your wife with a little something, and get ready to see that big smile on her face.

Spend time with her

While your wife is fasting, and praying for your long life, the least you can do is to spend time with her. Make her smile, tell her how much you love her, and encourage her that the day is about to end soon. All these little gestures will make her feel cared about and loved.

Help her with household chores

A wife and a mother are never off duty. Be it a Sunday, a festival, or a day as special as Karwa Chauth. So, it’s imperative for you to offer help to your partner. Even if you are unable to take full control of the house, your little help will go a long way. Do the dishes, cut the vegetables, or just help around setting the house, any kind of help will be much appreciated.

