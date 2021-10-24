Karwa Chauth 2021: Here are the moonrise timings for several cities in India; Read on to find out about yours

If we ask you what is the most sought-after thing right now, most of you will be quick to answer, the Moon. And rightly so, since the ladies have been fasting since morning, and the wait seems to be never-ending.

While most of you will know that today is Karwa Chauth, one of the most important, Hindu festivals in India. This is when all the wives fast for their husbands' long lives, and this seems to be the longest day of their lives. A thing to note is that many even women take nirjala vrat, wherein they won’t even drink a drop of water before seeing the moon.

However, we have got some good news for you. Your wait might be almost over.

Here is a list of moonrise timings across India. However, Delhiites might not be able to see the white beauty today, all thanks to the pouring rain and thunderstorm.

Delhi — 8.00 pm

Mumbai — 8.47 pm

Lucknow — 7.56 pm

Kolkata — 7.35 pm

Noida — 8.07 pm

Gurugram — 8.08 pm

Jaipur — 8.17 pm

Bhopal — 8.19 pm

Dehradun — 8.00 pm

Bengaluru — 8.39 pm

Patna — 7.42 pm

Amritsar — 8.10 pm

Meerut — 8.05 pm

Hyderabad — 8.27 pm

Vishakhapatnam — 8.07 pm

Nagpur — 8.16 pm

Indore — 8.26 pm

Pune — 8.44 pm

Guwahati — 7.13 pm

Srinagar — 8.03 pm

Jodhpur — 8.30 pm

Udaipur — 8.31 pm

Chennai — 8.28 pm

