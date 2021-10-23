Karwa Chauth 2021: Mandala mehendi designs to make your hands look festive

If there is one festival that is synonymous with marriage and traditions, it has to undoubtedly be Karwa Chauth. This festival usually falls 10 days after Dussehra. It is celebrated annually and this year it will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, married women observe a fast for the long lives of their husbands and pray to Lord Shiva.

This festival celebrates the bond between a husband and wife. An important aspect of preparing for Karwa Chauth is women applying mehendi on their hands. So check out some trendy yet traditional mandala mehendi designs that you can take inspiration from, this Karwa Chauth. Mandala designs not only are quick to apply but also give a rich and dark stain that every woman craves!

Have a look at this super trendy mandala design that you can definitely give it a shot to make your mehendi look unique and offbeat.

Check out this super simple yet stylish mandala design for the back of your hand.

Apply intricate mehendi patterns on your fingers and decorate the palm of your hand with this pretty mandala design.

This unique mandala mehendi design is something that looks traditional yet stylish.

Are you someone who wants to keep your mehendi minimal and chic on Karwa Chauth? Then this mandala design is definitely for you.

