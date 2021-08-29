Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Find out how compatible they are based on their zodiac sign

With the recent rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, we thought to find out with the help of astrology how compatible they are. These two actors have been in the news for quite some time now. The dating rumours sparked off when the two were spotted attending Diwali parties together and recently they were also seen together at the private screening of the movie ‘Shershaah’ starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

According to some sources, it is believed that the rumoured couple is expected to ring in the New Year together.

Zodiac signs can determine how compatible you are in a relationship with each other. So, let us find out how compatible these two actors are based on their zodiac signs.

Katrina Kaif - Cancer

Katrina Kaif is a major superstar in the industry who is known for her timeless beauty and unmatched talent. She has delivered some of the greatest hits in the film industry like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and more.

Born on July 16, Katrina Kaif belongs to the Cancer zodiac sign. She is a compassionate person with a caring nature. Cancerians are loyal, protective, emotional and overly sensitive at times. Cancerians can be moody but their mood swings can be tempered down if shown love and affection. They need someone caring and as loyal and protective as them.

Vicky Kaushal - Taurus

The ‘Masaan’ actor earned his place in the industry by delivering some great performances in stellar films. His incredible work in the film URI was much appreciated and acknowledged by the film critic and fans alike.

Born on May 16, Vicky Kaushal belongs to the Taurus zodiac sign. He is known for his charismatic and strong exterior. Taurus people are often headstrong and firm with their decisions. They are compassionate and authentic lovers who are loyal to the core. They are fully committed once in a relationship and are extremely loving towards their partners.

Compatibility

Katrina Kaif belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign and Vicky Kaushal belonging to the Taurus zodiac sign are extremely compatible. Despite the challenges, they are a highly compatible zodiac match. They are both extremely loving and caring in a relationship. This relationship is based on trust, loyally and romance. Each will fulfil the need of other by showing an equal amount of love and affection. They’re both loyal and nurturing by nature and complement each other really well.

