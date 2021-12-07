Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Here's what's in store for this Cancer & Taurus union

While actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gear up to tie the knot in Rajasthan this week, let’s take a closer look at the couple’s dynamic from a zodiac perspective. Vicky who was born on May 16, 1988, is a Taurus and Katrina whose birthday falls on July 16, 1983 was born under the star sign Cancer. Conventionally the steadfast and humble Taurus as well as the moody mood maiden Cancer are cautious as they fall in love. Nonetheless, as Taurus is an earth sign and Cancer is a water sign, these two are exceptionally compatible. Read on to discover what this union means for the bull and the crab.

A shared vision of familial bliss

Taurus is known for being stubborn, but he also enjoys sensual pleasures in life and love. Right from good meals to fine drinks, and he will find that his Cancer lover is of similar mind and enjoys these aspects as well. The first few weeks of dating might be peppered with awkwardness for these two. Nevertheless, they are sure to get along like a house on fire eventually and build a lasting bond over their shared interests and vision of familial bliss.

They both seek emotional and financial security

A Taurus man looks for ways to be financially secure with an ambitious outlook. On the other hand, a Cancer female seeks emotional security and a lover around whom she can feel free to be vulnerable. The Taurus offers her precisely this and presents her with the dream of a shared home that she enjoys immensely.

Potential areas of conflict

By his very nature, the Taurus male is protective, but he is also possessive. While this aspect of his personality may bother a lot of other signs, the Cancer female is secretly thrilled by it. She desires loyalty and consistency in a partner and this is something Taurus readily gives the moon maiden. So the Cancer woman loves feeling adored and protected by her mate and this feeling brings them closer.

Both these signs can be ambitious in nature, yet they are prone to disappearing in domestic bliss once they find each other. You can expect them to get busy making lots of memories, homes, and perhaps even children together.

Also Read: All you need to know about the Tiffany cake at Vicky & Katrina’s wedding