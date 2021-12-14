Keep the melomaniac alive within you with these musical instruments

Music is a natural healer and a stress buster. With songs, the musical beats also play a crucial role. If you are a melomaniac or a melophile, then you should own at least one musical instrument. We bring to you some flawless musician instruments so that you can keep the melomaniac alive within you. Call your friends and families over to enjoy a musical evening.

1. Condenser Microphone

This condenser microphone is omnidirectional and comes with a cable. It is perfect for recording songs and the beats of the musical instrument you play along. The microphone is compatible with a smartphone, cam recorder, DSLR, desktops and also audio recorders. What are you waiting for? Kickstart your musical journey at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 1995

Deal: Rs. 710

Buy Now

2. JBL Full-range Powered Monitor Pair

Speakers are mandatory for high spirited jamming sessions. Help your guests to experience the musical beats with great quality audio. It has a class AB power amplifier for higher accuracy and low distortions of sounds.

Price: Rs. 30,735

Deal: Rs. 12,999

Buy Now

3.Acoustic Guitar Kit

This guitar kit comes with a guitar, guitar bag, strings, pick and strap. The innovative design of the guitar will disseminate higher quality audio. The black glossy finish of the guitar will make you feel like a rockstar. The linden binding, wooden crafting, geared tuning and steel strings will make you an unstoppable musician.

Price: Rs. 6495

Deal: Rs. 2350

Buy Now

4. Mouth Organ

This mouth organ is moisture resistant and has plastic combs for better sound quality. The materials used for crafting this mouth organ are safe and non toxic. What’s more? This mouth organ is perfect for beginners who wish to start their musical journey. The mouth organ comes with a flip top box which is portable and keeps your mouth organ safe.

Price: Rs. 790

Deal: Rs. 339

Buy Now

5. Casio

This black casio has piano style keys. It is an ideal musical instrument for beginners. It also has a big LCD display and an easy user interface. It contains Indian tones and rhythm that are versatile. Now you can compose your own songs in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 7995

Deal: Rs. 7595

Buy Now

Kickstart your musical journey and don't forget to add effects for boosting your performance. Sing, record and make your musical journey an everlasting one. Don't think a lot! Grab these musical instrumentals and create your very own music studio at home. Jam with your musician buddies and groove over some mind boggling songs and musical beats.

Also Read: This is how you can dress up your kids in Christmas