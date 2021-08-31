Keep your spirits up by reading these quotes on optimism

It is natural to feel uninspired and unmotivated every now and then. One can easily get tired of their same, old routine and might feel dull and bored. Moreover, owing to the pandemic, you can feel lonely, monotonous and anxious. To deal with such trying times, all you have to do is remind yourself that this is just a phase and it will pass.

Try to look at the bright side of things. Be optimistic and hopeful about the future and don’t let these tough times get to you. Here are some quotes on optimism to help you stay motivated, inspired and positive.

“An optimist understands that life can be a bumpy road, but at least it is leading somewhere. They learn from mistakes and failures, and are not afraid to fail again.” – Harvey Mackay

“Choose to be optimistic. It feels better.” – Dalai Lama

“There are so many difficult things we’re living through in the world today, so many horrible events, but we cannot let them stop us. No matter what happens, I feel you must move forward with optimism and not get totally sideswiped.” – Gloria Estefan

“Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.” – Roy T. Bennett

“Hope is definitely not the same thing as optimism. It is not the conviction that something will turn out well, but the certainty that something makes sense, regardless of how it turns out.” – Vaclav Havel

“Write in your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“We can choose to wake up and grumble all day and be bitter and angry and judge others and find satisfaction in others doing bad instead of good. Or we can we wake up with optimism and love and say, ‘Just what is this beautiful day going to bring me?’” – Margaret Trudeau

“Optimism can be more powerful than a battery of artillery or squadron of tanks. It can be contagious and it’s necessary to be a leader.” – Gen. Rick Hillier

“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns. The pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” – Khalil Gibran

“True hopefulness and optimism are what leads one to dare. It is also what lifts one back up to dare again after a failed attempt.” – Bibi Bourelly

“You have to look to the future with optimism instead of negative ideas. Take the good and the bad and face it head-on.” – Goldie Hawn

“I always like to look on the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter.” – Walt Disney

“Optimism inspires, energizes, and brings out our best. It points the mind toward possibilities and helps us think creatively about past problems.” – Price Pritchett

“In the hour of adversity, be not without hope; for crystal rain falls from black clouds.” – Nizam

