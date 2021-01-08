Keep yourself happy by following these SIMPLE gratitude practices everyday

Being grateful for what you have is something that everybody should learn. Here are 5 ways to increase your happiness and count your blessings.

Feeling anxious, nervous, panic-stricken has somehow sadly become a common phenomenon. With the increased pressure to be productive every day and be the best and push your limits, we have forgotten how it’s like to just exist and do nothing. We have wired ourselves to be in the fast lane and to win this race of life.

We start to take things for granted and overlook the things that we are fortunate enough to have. In such circumstances, feeling grateful and appreciating what you have becomes essential. Follow these 5 gratitude practices to feel happy, at peace and content.

Mindfulness

Practising mindfulness involves making a list of the things that you are grateful for and visualising them to develop this habit of changing your thinking patterns towards a positive outlook on life.

Be expressive

While being inherently grateful does help, expressing your sense of gratitude with other people can increase your happiness. Express how grateful you are for having them in your life and boost your happiness as well as theirs.

Spend time with loved ones

Talking to your loved ones and expressing what you feel can instantly boost your mood and make you feel thankful for having a family. Support them and appreciate their unconditional love for you and simply their sheer presence in your life.

Maintain a journal

Keeping a journal and writing down the things you appreciate and are thankful for, and make it easier for you to keep a track of such things and to refer to them in your weak moments. While writing them down, it will be easier for you to not get distracted by the negative emotions and focus on what you are writing.

Appreciate everything

Life is a rushed affair and it can compel you to take things for granted. Develop the habit of appreciating what you have, be it a secure job, a loving family or a close-knit circle of friends.

