Keeping up with Gen Z: 3 Nail art ideas that are trending

Nail art is something that we all are pretty fascinated by. When you get your nails done, you feel pampered, luxurious and extremely special. Be it a simple French manicure or an intricate nail art design, getting your nails done is probably one of the most joyful feelings ever! When it comes to trending nail art patterns and designs, there is no one better than the Gen Z who know about the trends and the patterns that are in.

So we have for you a list of the trending nail art designs and ideas that you can take inspiration from, on your next visit to the nail salon. Check out these designs below.

Coloured Tips

Coloured tips is definitely the latest one when it comes to nail art. This trend involves painting only the tips of your nails and leaving the rest of the nail completely blank. You can experiment with quirky and bright colours to make your nails stand out and look stylish and chic.

Pastel Shades

Pastel shades are in! These shades include blush pink, baby blue, mint green, light turquoise, etc. Pastel-coloured nails are perfect for those who want to keep the nails stylish and trendy while being subtle and minimal.

French Manicure

A classic French manicure never goes out of style! It involves painting your tips in a soft white shade while applying a natural base coat on the rest of your nail. Seal both the coats with a top coat to give your nail a smooth and finished look.

