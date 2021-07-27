Keeping up with Gen Z: 4 Trending slang terms that you should know the meaning of

In this social media-obsessed world where everyone is competing with one another to get the maximum number of followers, likes, comments, it becomes pretty essential for everyone to be well-versed with some popular slang terms, not just to fit in but also to come across as someone who is well-aware of the changing times.

When it comes to trending slang and terms, trust Gen Z to use a kind of lingo that is pretty difficult to grasp. So to keep up with the age-related lingo, we have for you 4 such trending terms and slang that you should know the meaning of.

Glow-up

This term is basically used for people who have undergone a massive transformation in terms of their physical appearance and personality. It can include a more mature and confident personality or a new hairdo, etc.

Lit

When someone says, “This place is lit”, they usually mean that the place has good energy, hip vibe and is amazing. It can be used to describe parties, events, etc.

Vibe Check

Vibe check is basically used when you are trying to assess someone or something. It can be used when you are observing the attitude of a person or the vibe of a place, etc.

Savage

This is undoubtedly one of the most used terms. Savage is usually used for a person whose attitude or a certain response is “brutal” or “aggressive”.

