Keeping up with Gen Z: Best poses for selfies that are approved by this generation

When it comes to clicking pictures, specifically selfies, the Gen Z are the quintessential pros. They know which angle suits their face structure, what kind of lighting is required and what poses to make. They are absolute experts on the subject. Since most of us tend to feel pretty lost and confused when it comes to clicking selfies, we have for you some of the best Gen Z-approved poses that you can take inspiration from the next time you take a selfie!

Here are some of the most famous and easy-to-make selfie poses.

Hold the phone with both hands

One of the safest and yet most fun poses, include holding the phone with both hands and taking a selfie. This kind of selfie looks like a casual and natural one that was taken to capture the moment.

Look away from the camera

If you want to take a selfie where you look unbothered, natural and want people to get the ‘candid’ feel, then simply look away from the camera while clicking yourself.

Let your hands do the talking

You can always use your hands to add some character to your selfies. You either place your hand on your cheek or casually play with your hair, to get a pretty, attractive and appealing selfie.

Soak in the natural light

Natural light is undoubtedly flattering. Simply stand next to a window to get that soft sunlight on your face and take the perfect sun-kissed selfie.

Also Read: Technology Tips: Steps to view your ‘Saved’ posts on Instagram