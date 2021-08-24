Keeping up with Gen Z: A guide to online dating amidst a pandemic

These are unprecedented and trying times. The pandemic has turned our lives upside down. With limited to zero social interaction, it is perfectly natural to feel alone and frustrated. You cannot go out as often and cannot meet people as freely as you used to earlier. At such times, the concept of online dating is what comes to our rescue.

There are many different applications that you can use to meet someone special online. Most of these apps require you to create a profile by adding pictures and a clever and witty bio. So we have for you the ultimate guide to online dating to help you easily meet the man/woman of your dreams!

Don’t try too hard

Most of us tend to try a little too hard on dating apps. Trying too hard to please the other person is an instant turn off, so be sure and confident of yourself and don’t come across as needy or desperate.

Be polite but not creepy

When you start a conversation with someone, be sure to be open, polite and friendly but not creepy. Since the other person doesn’t know you, it is very easy for them to perceive you as creepy and weird, so try your best to be warm and kind without going overboard.

Add a bio that sums up your personality

When writing a bio for your dating profile, about yourself, likes, dislikes and interests. This is a great way to let other people know about your opinion and tastes.

Be sure of what you’re looking for

There are all kinds of people on dating apps. Some of them are looking for true love, some of them for cheap thrills while the others are looking just for a casual date. So be sure to let the other person know what you are looking for.

Also Read: These 4 dialogues can help you get through those Monday blues